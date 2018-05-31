Your video, "Bethesda announces Fallout 76, California senate votes to protect net neutrality"
Bethesda announces Fallout 76, California senate votes to protect net neutrality

Today's major tech stories include Bethesda's Fallout 76, California taking steps to protect net neutrality and Google releasing its Expeditions app to the public.
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Fallout 76 is the official title of the next installment in Bethesda's popular post-apocalyptic franchise. The company dropped an official teaser Trailer, leaving fans speculating as the to the games setting and genre. Clues suggest West Virginia or Pennsylvania as possible locations and the game could move away from single player to a more multi-player or online format. The company will almost definitely offer more details about Fallout Seventy-six at its E3 press event. California is trying to preserve Net Neutrality rules in its own state. The California State Senate approved a bill that would impose the strictest Net Neutrality rules in the country. The legislation still needs to get approval from the California State Assembly and the governor Jerry Brown before it becomes law. California is one of more than two dozen states considering legislation. Legislation to reinstate net neutrality roles after President Trump repelled federal regulations in December. Google expeditions is officially available on IOS and Android. The education app uses over 100 augmented and 800 virtual reality experiences to teach users about places and objects. Before, Expedition was only available in schools enrolled in a pilot program, but now, the app is available on any iPhone or android device compatible with Apple's AR Kit or Google's AR Core. Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in Apple or Google Play stores.

