Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers in 2022

Jul 25 2022 Wireless & Bluetooth Speakers

Speaker 1: That's right. It's summertime again. And what better way to start turning up than by turning up the tunes with the waterproof Bluetooth speaker? How do you even know if it's waterproof? Speaker 2: Oops. Speaker 1: Sure. It may see your speaker's waterproof on the front of the box, but what you really wanna look out for is the IP rating. IP stands for ingress protection. The two numbers following will explain just how much protection the [00:00:30] first is, how well, what sand's dirt, sand or dust rated on a scale from zero to six. The second is liquids rated from zero to nine. However, if you see an X instead of a number, that means it has not been tested for that category. Rest assured all the speakers are showing off today are at least IP X seven, meaning they can be submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. First of are [00:01:00] the micros and compacts. And while they may lack in size, they do not lack in quality when it comes to sound and build first stuff is the tri bit storm box micro two. Sure. The micro two may be tiny, but it sure packs a punch. I thought the sound was dense and clear. No matter the genre and held up well with even the base of songs straightforward when it comes to features, but it does feature an equalizer through the app and Bluetooth [00:01:30] 5.3, some things that are surprisingly missing from its more expensive counterparts looks wise. It's nothing to write home about, but I do like the feeling of the soft mesh material. My favorite feature has to be the integrated trap, allowing me to wrap the speaker around anything from a bike handle to lawn chair, to even a belt loop. Speaker 2: Ooh, Speaker 1: So fashionable. And while you can find the previous model for around 42 bucks, the micro two sound quality and clarity is noticeably better. Plus the 12 hour battery life over just [00:02:00] eight with the micro one, I'd say it's worth the extra 18 or so bucks. One of my other favorites in the mini size is the wonder, boom two. Speaker 1: I thought the mini soda can shape was pretty unappealing at first, but after hanging out for a few hours, I grew to like, it's cute. 360 degree design allowing you to listen from any direction. It would be perfect for placing it in the center of a beach mat with your friends and family. It offers a fuller sound compared to the micro too, with a hefty amount of base. I really like the outdoor mode feature, [00:02:30] allowing the speaker to get immediately louder and clearer with just the push of a button and feel free to bring it for a dip because it can float. It comes in four colors, including gray and red. And if you have two speakers, you can easily pair them for stereo mode by simply pressing the middle buttons on both. What is a little disappointing, especially at a hundred dollars is the lack of an equalizer. Something even the cheaper micro two includes despite this, I, I still think it's a great [00:03:00] value and worth a look. And he said he's never seen two pretty best friends. What if you're looking for something slightly bigger, I'd recommend the anchor sound core motion plus at just a hair over a hundred dollars. It is bigger, but it also offers a bigger sound. Speaker 1: It offers a stronger base compared to the wonder boom too, especially with the base boost turned on and overall has a clearer sound throughout, especially in the vocal range for about the same price. It's really a decision between size and sound quality since the motion plus is [00:03:30] about two times larger than the wonder. Boom, but I think it sounds better overall, personally, I think the motion plus is a bit bland visually compared to the expressive look and colors of the wonder boom too, by do like the soft silicone wrapping around the body. It supports the app to X streaming Kodak. So if you have a compatible Android phone, it can offer higher audio quality from platforms like apple music or title. I'd say this is a great pull side speaker at an affordable price. Next up is the Bose sound link flex. It is by far one of [00:04:00] the best speakers in this category, delivering fantastic base and audio quality that you would expect from this longstanding company. Speaker 1: Picking out each individual instrument in the mix is consistently effortless, whether it be the separation of the drums and vocals in SHA lounge to the soaring horns and vocal harmonies in envy by OGI or my go-to test song for new speakers, weird fishes by Radiohead. No one part in the mix is ever lost. Also what's unique about the flex is its position IQ feature, which automatically detects [00:04:30] a speaker's position and will optimize the audio. So no matter if it's upright hanging or line flat on its back, the audio will consistently sound great. It's exterior soft to the touch with silicone wrapping and boast claims that steel grill won't peel or flake and is resistant to corrosion and UV light. The flex also features party mode pairing, and I was impressed by stereo output, which allowed me to hear new parts of songs that I've heard hundreds of times before. But let's be honest. While stereo mode is a [00:05:00] pretty awesome experience. Most people probably won't be buying two flexes, but even without the stereo feature, the speaker's mix stands above the rest in the compact category. Quite simply the JBL charge five, just rocks from the lows to the tremble, to the mids. It all sounds spectacular. Speaker 1: If you're into hip hop like me, the charge five will be the perfect choice, delivering the best base in the compact bunch without sacrificing vocal clarity. [00:05:30] And if you find the base to be a little bit too much, you can adjust the EQ easily from the JBL portable app. The app also features firmware updates. So your speakers always up to date, the battery life is also really impressive offering 20 hours of play time. And also one of my favorite features of the charge five is the built-in power bank. Meaning you can charge your phone directly from the speaker as someone who's usually the go-to DJ, but also always forgets to charge their phone. This is the perfect feature. Pretty much. My only gripe is its bulky design, especially compared to [00:06:00] the much sleeker sound link flex. It can sometimes be an awkward fit, especially for smaller bags, but it's also a bit too big and heavy to carry around all day handheld. Now, if you're looking for something a whole lot bigger, I got just the thing, the anchor sound core motion, boom. Plus the winner of C net's editor's choice award for best boombox speaker weighing in at about five pounds. This bad boy can float Speaker 1: With dual 3.5 inch Wolfers and one inch tweeters. [00:06:30] This beast delivers up to 80 Watts of audio output. I was impressed by how well the motion boom, plus stacks up against even larger and more expensive options on the market. And don't worry about having to Lu this thing around like a radio Rohem because this thing comes with the shoulder strap. It would make for a quick and easy DJ setup too. Just plug your turntables directly into the speakers and forget about worrying about some spilled, drink, ruining the whole show and just like the charge five it's battery life is around 20 hours and also has a USB charging port. The speaker also [00:07:00] features a base boost while keeping good clarity in the mids and highs with minimal distortion at higher volumes. Okay. For this last one, if the micros in the boombox just weren't your thing and you want something straight outta left field. I bet you've never seen a speaker that looks like a tiny buoy. Eat this speakers, the perfect companion for any pool. It's able to stay afloat on its own, but if you wanna be extra safe, you can put in this little floaty. Speaker 2: [00:07:30] Woo. Speaker 1: So cute. So tiny around its ways is a light up ring with different colors and flashing lights. It also comes with a carabiner so you can hang it pretty much anywhere you want. But probably my favorite part is it's twist off bottle opener, perfect for popping open some bruise around the pool. And while the sound quality won't blow you away, especially due to its weak base, the speaker can still get pretty loud. [00:08:00] So if you're looking for a speaker that's fun, adaptable and plays music, decently, the sound buoy is easy to recommend. Speaker 1: So there you have it. We checked out the smallest, the largest and the weirdest waterproof speakers around. And personally, if I had to choose just one, I'd probably go with the JBL, charge five with the sound clarity and the base all sounding fantastic, but the built in power bank is perfect for myself, but that's just [00:08:30] me. If you had to just choose one, what would you pick any favorites that might have missed the list? Do you think my music taste is whack. Let me know in the comments below anyways, where's my phone. I gotta, I gotta charge my phone. I gotta call an Uber it's it's this whole issue. Gosh.