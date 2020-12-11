Best travel tech gifts for your staycation

Let's face it.
This year, travel looks a little less like this and a little more like this.
But when it comes to travel tech, there are still plenty of must have gadgets.
Whether you're taking a day trip or just having a staycation at home, here are our picks for the best travel tech of 20 20.
For starters, a good backpack is a must.
Now for tech users, this normally means lots of pockets to keep all of your gear organized.
Our pick is the sole guard life pack.
Now this backpack has a lot of the features you'd expect from a really good tech focus backpack.
It's got the padded compartment for your laptop on the inside, plus plenty of pockets to keep things like your phone and your son is safe.
It's also got lots of secret pockets hidden around the bag on the straps in the back on the inside so you can keep your valuable safe, and it's got an anti theft lock on the inside.
So that's really great for travelers.
Well, but without a doubt, our favorite feature is on the front, the hidden solar bank that sits inside a compartment in the front of the bag.
Now the solar bank is a 10,000 million power bank that slides into the front panel off the bag works like a normal power bank.
You plug it into the wall and it charges to give you juice on the go.
But unlike other power banks, this one has a solar panel on the front so it can sit in your bag and charge while you're out.
And about now, four hours of sunlight is about enough for a single charge of your phone.
Let's start a huge amount, but so handy if you're traveling and you don't have access to power now the U. S. B cable inside will help you charge your devices.
And best of all, this solar bank has a little boom box.
Bluetooth Speaker on the back.
So, music in the back, solar power in the front, this life back with the boombox sells for 2 25.
You can also get a life pack that just has the solar bank.
That will set you back 1 95.
All right, so that is your bag.
Sordid.
What are you going to put inside?
Well, speaking of Bluetooth speakers, the tribe.
It Storm Box Micro is a great choice.
It retails for around $50 but you can often find it on sale for less than 35.
For that price, you get upto eight hours of battery life and more bass than pretty much every speaker of this size.
That scene it's tested.
It's waterproof and dust proof, and it's got a nifty strap on the back so you can attach it pretty much anywhere.
Next up.
Whether you're trying to block out the sound of an airplane or just too noisy neighbors, you need a good pair of noise canceling headphones.
We love Sony's wh 1000 x mark four headphones.
Now they retail for $350 but that price often comes down in holiday sales.
They have great sound quality, including on voice calls, excellent noise canceling and the ability to toggle between two separate Bluetooth connected devices, like your phone and your laptop, which is super handy now on iPad.
You might be killing up on the couch, trying to distract kids on a long road trip or just get some homeschooling done.
But an iPad is attack essential.
The eighth, Gen.
iPad, released in 2020 is our pick.
It has Apple's a 12 process so it's great for gaming.
Plus, it works with the first Gen Apple pencil and the Apple Smart keyboard, so it's also good for home schooling in a pinch.
The retail price on this one is $329 but it's often discounted down to 2 99 which is a great deal.
If you want to get away from screen time and get outdoors, then the D. J I, many to drone is great for taking on holiday or just playing around at your local park.
It retails for $450 and gives you 31 minutes of flight time on a single charge and shoots in four K at 30 frames per second.
And the best selling point if you've been stuck inside all year than a drone, is the easiest way to go flying without actually getting on a plane.
Now, if flying isn't your strong suit than what about an action camera on for something slightly different to the regular action cam, we love the insta 3 61 x two This nifty little camera will set you back $430 and it's great for holiday video projects.
It lets you shoot 360 degree video.
Andi edited easily on your phone.
It has an invisible selfie stick and great image stabilization so you can get drone like shots without the drone.
And there's a cool bullet time mode that lets you swing it around your head for awesome aerial panning video.
Adults and kids alike are gonna have a lot of fun with this one.
And finally, let's talk power no matter where you are, Fast charging is a must this 30 What dual port Charger from or Key has us BC with power delivery support, which means it can charge devices like smaller Mac books.
You can also use it to charge two devices at once, like your phone and your iPad, all for $20 for the car, or K also makes a 21 what US based car charger with dual ports, fast charging and power delivery support.
And it's got a low profile, so it's designed to sit flush with your car.
This guy lists for $15 but it's frequently on sale for us little as $10 and finally or keys PB n 83 many U. S. B C. Power Bank.
Now this guy gives you 10 million amps of power, and it's got a footprint smaller than a credit card.
It has an led power indicator and both U. S. B C and USB A. Ports, so you can charge two devices at once.
All plug it into charge the power Bank and your device at the same time.
It sells for $23 at retail, but like the other charges, it's often on sale.
So even if the next big trip is a little while away, these gadgets will serve you well with your on a staycation or heading around the world.
And that kind of double duty is something we can all get behind firm or graduate gift guides.
Stay tuned to CNN dot com.
