Best translation and language apps for travel

Tech Minute
Best translation and language apps for travelDon't let the language barrier intimidate you when traveling. These translation and language apps can help bridge the gap.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Got a minute? Get over the language barrier while traveling with one of these translation and language learning apps. Most of these apps perform the same basic tasks, like text and real-time speech translation. [SOUND] Where is the nearest coffee shop? [SOUND] [FOREIGN] Google Translate converts your handwriting from one language to another. It also does real time video translation using the camera. The app supports over one hundred languages. Microsoft Translator can translate conversations across multiple languages with voice and text in real time. Learn a language quickly with the busuu app. It teaches you common phrases and you can request feedback on your pronunciation from native speakers all around the world. For business travelers, TripLingo is ideal because you can call a live language translator. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides, cnet.com for CBS news. [MUSIC]