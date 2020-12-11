Best tech gifts on a budget

[MUSIC] You don't have to spend a fortune on great gadgets. But don't worry. Just because these are inexpensive. There is no sacrificing on quality or usefulness of Fuji film Instax camera is a winner for people of all ages on your list. There's just something so special about holding an old fashioned instant photo in your hand. These cameras come and tons of fun colors and can start as low as $45 on sale giving someone a $20 smart speaker might not sound like much but the Amazon Echo dot is capable of so much more than it seems control your music ask Alexa for help voice control your smart home and even connect with loved ones who also use an echo dot If your friends and family don't have e-readers yet, get them started with a basic Amazon Kendall that starts around six $60. No bells, no whistles, but a bright glare free display and a battery that will last for weeks or go for more traditional reading accessory and spring for this rechargeable reading light it's super portable, versatile and clocks in less than $20. And finally, it doesn't get more useful than a gadget to help you find lost items. Tile trackers pair with an app and could be attached to keys, purses, dog collars, anything that is frequently misplaced a set of trackers. Starts as low as $18 on sale. For more tech gift guides visit cnet.com. I'm Carl Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.

