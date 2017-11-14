CNET Home
0
My list
Join / Sign In
My Profile
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Under $50
Gift Finder
Black Friday
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Best tech gifts for under $100"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Holiday
Gift Guide 2017
Best tech gifts for under $100
Check out our holiday tech ideas for under $100.
2:05
/
November 14, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Best tech gifts for under $100.
Coming up next
Great tech gifts for under $25
Last-minute digital gifts and subscriptions
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Philo streaming service and Amazon's new "Lord of the Rings" TV adaptation
2:03
November 14, 2017
In today's tech news, TV streaming service Philo launches, Amazon announces a "Lord of the Rings" TV show and Electronic Arts tries...
Play video
Black Friday 2017 survival guide
2:11
November 13, 2017
The Black Friday shopping bonanza is upon us. Keep these basic rules in mind to avoid getting suckered by a bad deal.
Play video
Hackers claim to trick iPhoneX Face ID with mask
1:40
November 13, 2017
A Vietnamese security firm published a video showing that it found a way to trick the iPhone X's Face ID security with a mask.
Play video
Great tech gifts for under $25
1:50
November 13, 2017
These stocking-stuffers are worth a look and won't break the bank either.
Play video
Uber loses UK appeal and Nintendo ups the ante on the Switch
1:33
November 13, 2017
In today's tech news, Uber ordered to treat UK drivers as workers, Nintendo increases Switch production and a "space kingdom" takes...
Play video
Apple to fix iPhone X screen issue, Twitter expands character limit
1:10
November 11, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Apple says a software update will take care of unresponsive iPhone X screens. Meanwhile, Twitter doubles up...
Play video
Twitter pauses verifications, Hulu arrives on Nintendo Switch
1:02
November 10, 2017
Today's major tech headlines include Twitter's decision to halt verifications after a controversial approval, Hulu's arrival on Nintendo...
Play video
I ate food in virtual reality
2:35
November 10, 2017
Royal Caribbean has some strange tech in store for its future cruise vacations: virtual reality dining, screen packed concept staterooms,...
Play video