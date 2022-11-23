Best Rokus for 2022
Best Rokus for 2022
4:50
Watch Now

Best Rokus for 2022

Media Streamers
Speaker 1: Roku stand out above the rest. Because of their simple platform interface, they have the most streaming app options and the best search functions. This year, Roku made some improvements to its high end Ultra model, which now includes the excellent voice remote pro. But if you're looking to spend less, Roku offers a wide range of devices across all budgets. Here are the best Rokus you can buy right now, plus one to avoid at all costs. Links are in the description if you wanna check these out. Chapters are enabled if [00:00:30] you wanna skip around. All right, let's get to it. Speaker 1: Our top pick is the Roku Express 4K Plus, it's one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K hdr. Sure it lacks Dolby vision support, but we think most people will be fine without that. This Roku is compatible with airplay, so it's also one of the least expensive ways to connect your iPhone or other Apple device to your tv. It also works with popular assistance like Alexa, Siri, [00:01:00] and Google Assistant, and it's a great choice for those looking to get the most out of streaming without breaking the bank at $40. This Roku streaming device is normally cheaper than the company streaming stick 4K and other 4K HCR streamers. So it's our top Roku pick. Speaker 1: The Roku streaming stick. 4K is often on sale for less than the Roku Express 4k. Plus the $50 streaming stick offers a different form factor than [00:01:30] the express 4K plus, but is otherwise very similar. It also supports Apple Airplay and 4K hdr, but adds Doby vision compatibility as well. In order to take advantage of this feature, you must have a compatible Doby vision television. Normally we don't think it's worth the $10 price bump over the express 4K plus, but if you prefer the streaming stick design or really want Doby vision support, it is a very good choice, especially if you can grab it [00:02:00] for a discount. Speaker 1: Those looking for a model with all the bells and whistles should check out the Roku Ultra Roku's most expensive streaming box is more than twice the price of our top streaming device pick, but maybe you'll appreciate it's extra features enough to wanna upgrade. Those include Doby Vision video, faster responses than the streaming stick 4k, improved wifi and a wired ethernet port, which is particularly welcome if your home wifi is [00:02:30] overloaded. The 2022 model still costs a hundred dollars and is nearly identical to previous versions, except it now comes bundled with the Voice Remote Pro, which adds new features like a rechargeable battery and a 12 foot midfield microphone, which is super useful. You can just say, Hey, Roku, find my remote, and the device will beep so you can find it if it's lost under the couch cushions. How cool is that? Looking for a A sound boost plus [00:03:00] streaming? You could totally check out the $130 Roku Stream bar. This compact soundbar plugs into your TV's H D M I, arc Port, improving the sound for all of your sources. From cable boxes to game consoles. The best part of this Roku player is that it's also a 4K HDR capable streamer. We found the Roku Stream bar easy to set up and sounds good for the size, particularly with the dialogue. If you want stronger base, consider adding Roku's [00:03:30] Wireless subwoofer, which is an additional $180. Speaker 1: There's only one Roku product that I wouldn't recommend at all, and that is the entry level Roku Express. Yes, it can use all the apps on the Rokus platform, but it cannot stream in 4k, and the included remote doesn't come with any kind of TV controls. This means that you'll have to use two remotes with this device, the original one from [00:04:00] your TV to control the power and inputs and volume plus the Roku remote. To navigate the Roku platform, demand matters worse. Roku stopped including a power brick with the new Roku Express, so you'll either have to provide your own or plug the device into the USB port on your tv. Yuck. For the same $30 price, you can just get a Chromecast with Google TV hd that comes with both a power brick and a fully equipped remote. Or [00:04:30] you can wait for the holidays or other times during the year when the other Roku's on this list are on sale. So that's our list. Let us know the comments below which one you're getting, and if you like this video, make sure to like and subscribe to cnet.

Up Next

The Best PlayStation 5 Headsets in 2022
thumb1

Up Next

The Best PlayStation 5 Headsets in 2022

Most anticipated laptops of 2022
most-anticipated-laptops-of-2022-5

Most anticipated laptops of 2022

Best phones of 2021
best-phones-of-2021-2b

Best phones of 2021

Best antivirus software for Windows (2021 edition)
antivirus-thumb

Best antivirus software for Windows (2021 edition)

How to buy the best home theater projector
bestprojectorspic

How to buy the best home theater projector

Never break a phone again
ruggedphonespic

Never break a phone again

Best prepared meal delivery services for fresh eating at home
210610-yt-best-meal-delivery-v2

Best prepared meal delivery services for fresh eating at home

Which air purifier should you get?
purifierpic

Which air purifier should you get?

Which VPN should you pick?
vpn

Which VPN should you pick?

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Best Rokus for 2022
selects-00-20-35-14-still003.png

Best Rokus for 2022

How Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins Became a Millionaire Playing Video Games
streamer-and-gamer

How Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins Became a Millionaire Playing Video Games

How NASA Captured the First Artemis Moon Images with Hacked GoPro Cameras
artemis-moon-th-clean

How NASA Captured the First Artemis Moon Images with Hacked GoPro Cameras

The Best Thin and Budget Friendly Laptops of 2022
bestlaptops2022-v2

The Best Thin and Budget Friendly Laptops of 2022

Watch Floaters Convert Waves Into Electricity
wave-energy-3

Watch Floaters Convert Waves Into Electricity

The Bestselling EVs of 2022 So Far
best-selling-evs-2022-00-02-00-17-still233

The Bestselling EVs of 2022 So Far

Most Popular All most popular

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV
sono-sion-00-09-01-10-still220

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV

Comparing Apple Watch Ultra to the Series 8
vscnetthumb-applewatches

Comparing Apple Watch Ultra to the Series 8

5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9
screenshot-2022-10-28-at-11-58-40.png

5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9

Apple Watch Series 8: What the New Temperature Sensor Can and Can't Do
221026-site-apple-watch-8-in-depth-body-temperature-hands-on-2

Apple Watch Series 8: What the New Temperature Sensor Can and Can't Do

Why I Switched to iPhone
abrar-1

Why I Switched to iPhone

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans
oceanonekthumb

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans

Latest Products All latest products

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi
midnight

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride
holoride-00-00-03-12-still003

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices
surfacepro9-event-00-00-04-05-still004

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus
surfacestudio

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus

I Used Meta Quest Pro: Here's What It's Like
questpro-00-03-30-13-still004

I Used Meta Quest Pro: Here's What It's Like

Fitbit Sense 2 First Look: New Software Makes a Difference
fitbit-aroll-00-00-46-14-still001

Fitbit Sense 2 First Look: New Software Makes a Difference

Latest How To All how to videos

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022