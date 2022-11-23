Best Rokus for 2022 4:50 Watch Now

Best Rokus for 2022

Nov 23, 2022 Media Streamers

Speaker 1: Roku stand out above the rest. Because of their simple platform interface, they have the most streaming app options and the best search functions. This year, Roku made some improvements to its high end Ultra model, which now includes the excellent voice remote pro. But if you're looking to spend less, Roku offers a wide range of devices across all budgets. Here are the best Rokus you can buy right now, plus one to avoid at all costs. Links are in the description if you wanna check these out. Chapters are enabled if [00:00:30] you wanna skip around. All right, let's get to it. Speaker 1: Our top pick is the Roku Express 4K Plus, it's one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K hdr. Sure it lacks Dolby vision support, but we think most people will be fine without that. This Roku is compatible with airplay, so it's also one of the least expensive ways to connect your iPhone or other Apple device to your tv. It also works with popular assistance like Alexa, Siri, [00:01:00] and Google Assistant, and it's a great choice for those looking to get the most out of streaming without breaking the bank at $40. This Roku streaming device is normally cheaper than the company streaming stick 4K and other 4K HCR streamers. So it's our top Roku pick. Speaker 1: The Roku streaming stick. 4K is often on sale for less than the Roku Express 4k. Plus the $50 streaming stick offers a different form factor than [00:01:30] the express 4K plus, but is otherwise very similar. It also supports Apple Airplay and 4K hdr, but adds Doby vision compatibility as well. In order to take advantage of this feature, you must have a compatible Doby vision television. Normally we don't think it's worth the $10 price bump over the express 4K plus, but if you prefer the streaming stick design or really want Doby vision support, it is a very good choice, especially if you can grab it [00:02:00] for a discount. Speaker 1: Those looking for a model with all the bells and whistles should check out the Roku Ultra Roku's most expensive streaming box is more than twice the price of our top streaming device pick, but maybe you'll appreciate it's extra features enough to wanna upgrade. Those include Doby Vision video, faster responses than the streaming stick 4k, improved wifi and a wired ethernet port, which is particularly welcome if your home wifi is [00:02:30] overloaded. The 2022 model still costs a hundred dollars and is nearly identical to previous versions, except it now comes bundled with the Voice Remote Pro, which adds new features like a rechargeable battery and a 12 foot midfield microphone, which is super useful. You can just say, Hey, Roku, find my remote, and the device will beep so you can find it if it's lost under the couch cushions. How cool is that? Looking for a A sound boost plus [00:03:00] streaming? You could totally check out the $130 Roku Stream bar. This compact soundbar plugs into your TV's H D M I, arc Port, improving the sound for all of your sources. From cable boxes to game consoles. The best part of this Roku player is that it's also a 4K HDR capable streamer. We found the Roku Stream bar easy to set up and sounds good for the size, particularly with the dialogue. If you want stronger base, consider adding Roku's [00:03:30] Wireless subwoofer, which is an additional $180. Speaker 1: There's only one Roku product that I wouldn't recommend at all, and that is the entry level Roku Express. Yes, it can use all the apps on the Rokus platform, but it cannot stream in 4k, and the included remote doesn't come with any kind of TV controls. This means that you'll have to use two remotes with this device, the original one from [00:04:00] your TV to control the power and inputs and volume plus the Roku remote. To navigate the Roku platform, demand matters worse. Roku stopped including a power brick with the new Roku Express, so you'll either have to provide your own or plug the device into the USB port on your tv. Yuck. For the same $30 price, you can just get a Chromecast with Google TV hd that comes with both a power brick and a fully equipped remote. Or [00:04:30] you can wait for the holidays or other times during the year when the other Roku's on this list are on sale. So that's our list. Let us know the comments below which one you're getting, and if you like this video, make sure to like and subscribe to cnet.