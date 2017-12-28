Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Culture
The best quotes that sum up tech in 20172017 brought us AI nightmares, trouble at Uber and a Twitter-happy president. Here are the biggest tech stories of the year... in their words.
Transcript
[MUSIC] In 2017, the biggest names in the tech world were talking about hacking, space travel, and the terrifying rise of AI. So, did our tech luminaries have their finger on the pulse, or did they get it terribly, terribly wrong? Let's take a look back at the strangest, and most notable quotes, of the tech world this year. First up, Uber. In between revelations of sexual harassment and a hack that exposed 57 million users, it's been a bad year for the ride sharing company. But no one had it worse than former CEO Travis Kolernick. If you're fending off claims of harassment and a bro culture at your company, it's not a good idea to be secretly filmed ranting at your Uber driver. Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own [SOUND]. Kalanick was recorded saying. Well he certainly have to take responsibility for that one. He is no longer CEO of Uber. NUmber two is Elon Musk, now this man seems to run half of the companies in Silicon Valley but he has some major qualms with artificial intelligence. According to Musk, AI harbors more risk than North Korea and will be the most likely cause of World War III. But this is the comment that had us really worried. AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilisation he said in July. So we're screwed. Number three, security fails. If it wasn't wannacry locking down our computers, it was Equifax somehow compromising the personal data of half the US population. Equifax discovered a vulnerability in its systems in March, but former CEO Richard Smith blamed a bad scanner and a single employee for failing to catch it. Equifax was entrusted with Americans' private data, and we let them down, he said. Yeah, you did. And I'd say that let down was a bit of an understatement. At number four, diversity in Silicon Valley. 2017 was the year formal Google engineer James Damore declared woman on average have more neuroticism, higher anxiety, and lower stress tolerance. Biological determinism. That old chestnut, but the year that brought us #MeToo also saw Silicon Valley making a hash of their mea culpas. When tech evangelist Robert Scoble was accused of inappropriate behavior by a number of women, he declared, none of them were ever in a position where I could make or break their careers. Yeah, that's not how that works scobalizer. And finally, I vote for strangest quote of 2017. Was it Google Home telling us Republicans equals Nazis? Or, [UNKNOWN] mask telling us the quickest way from New York to Shanghai was a big [BLEEP] rocket. Let's give the last word to the US President who tweeted this gem in May. Despite the constant negative press, covfefe. And so say all of us Mr. President. All right, what was your favorite quote of 2017? You can tweet your hot takes to me on Twitter or you can head to SeenIt.com to read about the year that was. This is Clare Riley signing out on 2017.