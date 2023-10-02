Best Pillow Top Mattress: Top Five Beds According to Our Sleep Experts 7:09 Watch Now

Best Pillow Top Mattress: Top Five Beds According to Our Sleep Experts

Speaker 1: Pillow top Mattress construction is extremely popular and one of my personal favorite styles, but what are the best ones you can buy online? We're going to talk about some of those in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet and today we have our list of the best pillow top mattresses you can buy online. In general, PLO top mattresses are a bit more premium, a bit more luxurious and are trying to stand out a bit from the traditional bed in a box mattress crowd. We have several great options available, all [00:00:30] of which will be linked for you down below in the description, including discounts, be full written reviews, lots of stuff to help you with your online mattress search. If you find this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and let's just dive right in by briefly covering the policy information you should expect if you decide to buy one of these. Basically you shouldn't pay anything extra for shipping. Most of these will arrive in a box and the inboxing process is very quick and easy to do. Speaker 1: Once the bed arrives at your door, it's when your trial period of at least a hundred nights, sometimes it goes quite a bit longer, up to a whole year kicks in and you have that time to really determine if you like the mattress, you want to keep it. If you don't, you have the option to [00:01:00] return it. Most of 'em do come with free returns and if you decide to keep the bed, they come with 10 year warranties at minimum with all the policy stuff. Let's get into the beds themselves and we're just going to start with our best overall pick. That's going to be the bare star hybrid. Over the last year, bear has done a bit of a redesign to their mattress lineup. The Bear Star Hybrid is essentially just a different looking version of the Old Bear hybrid, which we really, really liked and featured on this best list. Speaker 1: The reason we chose this as our best overall pick is because it is a very high value mattress and it's very accommodating. [00:01:30] It's going to be run a medium firmness level, so it should work pretty well for our back stomach side and accommodation sleepers. Medium firmness works great for combo sleepers and for couples and it has a very accommodating pillow top feel that pretty much all the beds on this list will share in some capacity. Plus, the Barar hybrid is surprisingly affordable for what you're getting. You're looking at around 1,150 bucks for a queen size after discount and 1150 is a really low price point for a quality hybrid. You'll find even more basic all foam beds somewhere around that price point, so a lot to like there. And as we're recording [00:02:00] this video, they are including some free extras like pillows and stuff, which is always nice to have and if you have a little bit extra of a budget, there is the bare lead hybrid, which is a bit more expensive, but it lets you pick and choose your firmest level and it comes with zone support. Speaker 1: So bear star hybrid, really great PLO top bed. Next up we have R Pick for the best pillow Top mattresses For those who have back pain, it's going to be the SFA Classic Mattress. This one right behind me. The SFA classic is very classic in that sense of the word has a very familiar innerspring PLO top feel that most people should probably find familiar. And this one comes in three different firmest [00:02:30] options. It comes in a plush, soft, a luxury firm and a firm. That luxury firm is their most popular. It's going to be around a medium firm, which is a nice option for back stomach and certain combo sleepers. Plush soft model is closer to a medium, so a bit more accommodating and noticeably softer. Then that firm model is incredibly firm. I've tested this thing out and it's probably one of the firmest beds I've ever laid down on. Speaker 1: Almost feels like laying down on a piece of wood with some coils underneath and a thin layer of foam, which some people are really looking for. So if you as little give as possible [00:03:00] in your next mattress, the firm model might be the way to go. You're looking at about $1,700 after discounts for a queen size sofa classic, which I think is still a solid value, especially considering it's noticeably luxurious and uses some organic materials and has some certifications as well. This bed is a fixture on this list for many years now because we really, really like it and highly recommend. And then another fixture on the best pillow top list that we've had for a long time because we think it is one of the best beds you can buy online is the Wink bed mattress. This bed is very similar to the SFA Classic, a very similar design, has [00:03:30] a really nice quilted pillow top. Speaker 1: I think the wink bed mattress might feel a little bit more light and airy in comparison to the sofa, but very close in terms of feel. This bit also comes three different firmness options, but they're a little bit softer than the sofa Classic. You have the softer model, which is around a medium soft, really nice for side sleepers looking for a ton of pressure leave. Then you have the luxury firm model, which is actually closer to a medium, very accommodating for pretty much all sleeper types. And you have the firmer model, which is going to be closer to a medium firm. And then technically they have a fourth firmness option called the plus. [00:04:00] We kind of categorize that as its own separate bed because it is more expensive and the construction elements are a little bit different, but that bed is the firmest bed that they make and specifically designed to handle the needs of heavier folks. Speaker 1: So we over here just think Wink bed is a fantastic mattress. My mom actually sleeps on one of these things and she loves it. So highly recommend. Next up we have our pick for the best budget friendly Pelo top mattress, and that is going to be the Oswell Supreme Oswell is really well known for making some surprisingly cheap yet really high quality mattresses. I'm actually kind [00:04:30] of surprised these beds have remained this affordable for so long. You're looking at just shy of $700 for a queen size oswell Supreme before factoring in any discounts. Oswell tends to save their discounts for major holidays, so that price might come down a little bit, but either way it's already ultra affordable. So the pillow top construction with this thing winds up giving it more of a memory foam feel because the top layer is a pretty classic dense memory foam. Speaker 1: And then the transition layer above the coils is also just a more responsive memory foam. So you wind up getting that more sink in body [00:05:00] conforming quality on the SZA Supreme, which is quite a bit different than the beds we discussed so far. But if you're a fan of memory foam, I think you'll really like the feel of the Szw Supreme. In our testing, we found it to be somewhere around a medium when it comes to firmness, maybe a hair softer than that because those top layers of foam are pretty thick. So a nice option for pretty much all sleeper types may be more geared towards side sleepers. Now with the other beds from Oswell, they are a bit more affordable, but they're not really that pillow toppy. But you do have the brick mattress, which is a little bit firmer and the Luxe Mattress, which is just a bit more generally accommodating. Speaker 1: [00:05:30] There's a lot of options available. And then next up we have our pick for the best pillow top mattresses for couples, and I say mattresses because I'm pretty much talking about the entire Helix Luxe lineup. Helix has six core models and then six upgraded luxe versions of those beds. And those all feature a really nice quilted pillow top that I think a lot of people are going to enjoy. They recently just introduced the Helix Elite lineup, which are also pillow top beds and you might want to check out those as well because there's a lot to like. We have our view of the Helix Elite down below in the description. [00:06:00] So the reason Helix is so good for couples is that you have six different options to choose from, all of which have different firmness levels and slightly different feels. The one most people wind up with is the midnight mattress because it's around a medium firmness and it has a very accommodating feel as well. Speaker 1: But you have other options available like the sunset, which is noticeably soft and the dusk mattress, which is firmer and they have a nice sleep quiz to guide you through the process. And you can take the sleep quiz with your sleeping partner so you can make sure you get the right one for you and your preferences. Once you factor in discounts, you should pay sub 2000 for [00:06:30] any of the Helix Luxe mattresses, which I think is a pretty solid value overall. Definitely not the most affordable on this list, but I really, really like the Helix Lux mattresses myself and I think you probably will too and i's pretty much going to do it for today's best list. We have a lot of really solid options available and a lot of them are really customizable, like basically the entire Helix lineup. Soft and wink bed really lets you dial in that firmness level and they kind of run the gamut in terms of price. So I think if you're looking for a pillow top mattress online, any one of these five will be a fantastic option and we'll try and link some more options down below in the description. There'll be tons of stuff to help you [00:07:00] with your online mattress search, including discounts. So sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful, interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But this is going to do it for me. This is Own Has Seen At Home. I'll see you the next one.