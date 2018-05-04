CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Best options to replace your iPhone battery"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
How
To Video
Best options to replace your iPhone battery
Do you have an aging iPhone with a dying battery? Here are some helpful ways to get it replaced.
1:45
/
May 4, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Best options to replace your iPhone battery.
Coming up next
Facebook shows off its Oculus Go software
7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better
Count steps more easily with the Apple Watch
5 best Apple iPhone SE 2 rumors
Download all your Instagram data right now
How to tell if your MacBook Pro needs a replacement battery
4 places you should put smart speakers in your home
4 things you should know before building a smart home
5 best features from the Windows 10 Spring Update
7 Things to know about the Hulu-Spotify deal
Latest
Mobile videos
T-Mobile, Sprint make $26B deal to merge
1:38
April 30, 2018
The two wireless carriers want to join forces to take on AT&T and Verizon. The future for customers is a bit fuzzy at this point.
Play video
T-Mobile and Sprint to merge, Apple's rumoured VR headset
1:25
April 30, 2018
In today's news, T-Mobile and Sprint sign a $26 billion merger deal, sources reveal Apple is working on a VR headset and Blue Origin...
Play video
5 best Apple iPhone SE 2 rumors
1:47
April 26, 2018
Here are some of the most interesting rumors about the potential iPhone SE 2, code-named Jaguar.
Play video
6 phones jumping on the notch trend
1:37
April 13, 2018
There's no escaping notches these days. Here are some of the notable phones that have notches.
Play video
9 great Android augmented reality apps to try
2:04
April 11, 2018
Google's ARCore platform puts an augmented world at your fingerprints. Here are nine cool apps to try.
Play video
Finney phone is built for blockchain
1:46
April 6, 2018
The Sirin Labs smartphone is designed to securely store and send cryptocurrency without paying transaction fees.
Play video
10 stunning bezel-less phones to try
2:00
April 5, 2018
These phones have very little border around their faces, with displays running right up to their edges.
Play video
4 reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps
1:33
March 28, 2018
After a rough start years ago, Apple Maps has developed some cool features that might win you over.
Play video