Best Memory Foam Mattress: According to a Sleep Expert

Oct 11, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: What are the best memory foam mattresses you can buy online? We're going to cover exactly that in today's video. Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet. We have tested hundreds of beds over here and today we picked our top eight memory foam mattresses. You can buy online memory foam mattresses aren't all created equal, but in general you should expect a nice sink in sensation with these beds and a body conforming quality. That is the general feeling you should expect [00:00:30] with a memory foam mattress and lots of people out there are looking for exactly that. And if it's you, you clicked on the right video, there'll be more information in the description about each and every mattress on this list. I'm not going to go into a ton of detail on each one. That's kind of what the solar reviews are for, so make sure you look down there and any discounts we can find on these mattresses will be also found in the description. Speaker 1: Let's do a brief overview of the general policies you should expect. Should you decide to order any one of these mattresses, you shouldn't pay anything extra for shipping. Pretty much all of them are going to arrive in a box except for one, which we'll talk about a little bit more later. [00:01:00] You should get at least a hundred nights to test it out at home to determine if you like it or not. You have a return option with all of them. All but one are going to be completely free, which is fantastic. And then they should all come with at least a 10 year warranty, often longer. So there'll be more information about these policies down below in the description, and you can check out each individual mattress policies if you want, but let's just get into the more important stuff now, like the beds themselves. Speaker 1: And we're just going to start with our best overall pick, which is the Nectar premiere. This is the middle tier mattress. In the Nectar mattress lineup, you have the Nectar Original, the premiere, and the premiere Copper. [00:01:30] The premier is just kind of the best of all three in our opinion. You get a softer version of the Nectar Original. The Nectar original is a bit too firm for some people's liking and in our testing we found the Nex Premier to be around a flat medium, which makes it generally accommodating for most sleepers. You still get a nice sink in memory foam feel. It's not quite as dense as what we tested on the Nectar original because you do have a more responsive transition layer in this mattress. But memory foam fans, rest assured you should be pretty happy with the Nectar Premier and it's also quite a bit more affordable than the Nectar Premier Copper, [00:02:00] and this bed's going to be around a thousand dollars for queen size after discount. Speaker 1: So you just kind of get the best of the Nectar original, the best of the Nectar, premier Copper all in one package. So we think there's a lot to like about this bed, more information about it down below in the description. Next upon the list we have our best flippable memory foam mattress, and that's going to be the Layla Mattress, this one right behind me. So this bed has a firm side and a soft side, both of which are designed to be slept on. Most beds these days aren't designed to be flippable, but this one gives you two firmness options in one mattress, so you have two chances to get the firmness right. In our testing, we found the firm [00:02:30] side to be somewhere between a medium and a medium firm on our firm to scale, which means it's going to be generally pretty accommodating, although more geared toward back and stomach sleepers who want a little bit less given their mattress. Speaker 1: The soft side on the other hand is quite soft. We have it at around a medium soft, which means they'll provide you with a ton of pressure relief if you are a strict side sleeper and it might work for some combo sleepers, but it's more geared towards strict side sleepers. The memory foam on either side of the Layla mattress is a bit more light and airy than the dense viscous memory foam you might be used to. You'll still get that nice sink in bodying and form and quality [00:03:00] you're looking for, but I think it might open it up to people who maybe don't really like memory foam all that much. You also have the Leila Hybrid available, which is virtually identical except it has coils instead of foam as a support base and it's going to be a bit more expensive. The all foam version of Leila though is only around 950 bucks after discount for a queen size, which in our opinion makes this mattress an excellent value. Speaker 1: There's just a lot to like about the Layla mattress, but speaking of excellent value, we have R Pick for the best affordable memory foam mattress and that is going to be the Bear Original Bear has [00:03:30] several different mattress options available including a hybrid version of the Bear Original, but this mattress is ultra affordable, which makes it pretty compelling. You're looking at about $650 for a queen size and as we're recording this video, they are including two free pillows as well, so you can really upgrade your entire sleeping setup at one very low price point. This is a 10 inch thick mattress with three foam layers with a layer of a more dense memory foam as his top layer, so you get that more classic dense memory foam feel. This bed is a little bit firmer though you're looking [00:04:00] around a medium firm on our firmer scale, which means it's going to be most ideal for back stomach and certain combo sleepers. Speaker 1: If you are a strict side sleeper, it might be a bit too firm for you. Although keep in mind that firmness is pretty subjective. So if you're a heavier individual in a sleep on your side, you probably will be okay on the bear original, but you might want to seek out something softer. If you are a strict backer stomach sleeper though and you're looking for a noticeably firm memory foam mattress, the Bear original is a great option. But we also really, really like the Ameris sleep as two Mattress Ameris Sleep has five different mattresses available including two [00:04:30] hybrid versions in the past. The Ass two mattress did come in a hybrid version right now it appears it's not available. That might change in the future, makes you look down below in the description, but either way, we think it's a great option for back and stomach sleepers. Speaker 1: The AS one and two are noticeably firm. The AS two we have around a medium firm and the as three is going to be around a medium and then it gets softer from there. So you just have a lot of options with sleep as a brand, which is pretty great. And the memory foam that they use in their beds is called BioPure Memory Foam, and it behaves kind of similarly to the memory foam that I described in the [00:05:00] Leila mattress. Just less of a dense viscous feeling and it's a bit more responsive than a lot of memory foams out there. So if you are more of a combination sleeper who maybe rotates between positions at night and you still like memory foam Ameri sleep is a really good way to go. But what if you are a hot sleeper? Who likes memory foam? Historically, memory foam beds have slept warmer than some other types of materials just because you sink into it more and more of the materials hugging your body. Speaker 1: I wouldn't really worry about that with beds on this list. They're all pretty much temperature neutral memory foam beds have come a long [00:05:30] way in this regard, but if you want something with active cooling elements, you would recommend the ghost bed lux. This bed features quite a bit of memory foam. It's not quite as dense and viscous as say the Nectar Mattress, but it'll still get that nice body performing quality and the cover is actively cooled to the touch. You will notice it when you lay down on it and also features some laminated cooling material on that top layer of foam. So this bed is one of the cooler sleeping beds that we've ever tested. Its firmness is also pretty accommodating. We have it somewhere between a medium and a medium firm on our firm a scale. So [00:06:00] you should be covered in whatever sleep musician you prefer. Speaker 1: And when it comes to price, the ghost bed Lux isn't exorbitantly expensive right now. They're offering a very steep discount. They seem to set their MSPs crazy high and then offer crazy discounts. And right now you can pick up a queen size around 1600, which we think is a solid deal on a more noticeable luxurious cooling mattress. Now if you are interested in cooling memory foam and you have way more of a budget, I can definitely recommend the temper breeze models. We've actually done updated reviews on those pretty recently. We'll try and link those down below in the description. But if you're interested in [00:06:30] a memory foam mattress that's noticeably luxurious, you would recommend the Lule mattress from the brand Sattva. Now, back when I was talking about policies, I mentioned one mattress that was kind of an odd one out when it came to the policies and this is that mattress. Speaker 1: Instead of arriving in a box, it arrives full size via service called white glove delivery. That means that a local delivery team's going to show up with the mattress full size. There's no offgassing process and they'll set up the mattress for you and even hollow away your old mattress if you want them to. Consequently, if you decide to return it within the year long trial period, you will be charged a $99 transportation [00:07:00] fee. It's a pretty small fee given the price of the mattress, but it's still not free, which most other beds are factoring in discounts. You're looking at about $2,100 for a queen size lumen leaf, which is quite expensive. But just by looking at this thing, you can tell that it is a more premium luxurious option. It actually has a quilted pillow top, which is very uncommon for mattresses like this that use a lot of memory foam and are made entirely of foam layers. Speaker 1: Personally, I find it to be a very comfortable mattress and it does come in two firmest options, a relaxed firm and firm. For the vast majority [00:07:30] of people, I would definitely recommend that relaxed firm. It's closer to a medium firm, maybe hairs softer than that, so it should work for most people, maybe not strict side sleepers. Then that firm model is much closer to a true firm, great for strict back and stomach sleepers. Next up we have our pick for the best memory foam mattress for side sleepers, specifically looking for a lot of pressure relief. That's going to be the puffy lux hybrid. Now, if you go on Puffy's website and you look at the construction of the mattress and you see all these funky names for their foams, don't worry about all that. The top comfort layers of the puffy lux mattress behave very much like a traditional memory foam [00:08:00] and you'll get that nice body conforming quality that you're looking for. Speaker 1: This bed used to come in a hybrid version and an all foam version. Now it only comes in a hybrid version and this bed is pretty soft, which will provide you with a lot of pressure relief if you do sleep primarily on your side. We have it at closer to a medium soft than a medium kind of somewhere in between. Firmness is pretty subjective either way, but in our opinion, this is going to be a great mattress for side sleepers looking for a lot of pressure relief. When it comes to price, puffy is one of those brands that sets really high MSPs and then if you go to their website, it'll say, this deal ends in an hour, you have to buy it right [00:08:30] now. Don't listen to that pretty much year round. You can pick up this thing for around $1,700, which we think is a solid value for a more targeted side sleeper mattress in general, a lot of brands will have a mattress like this more geared towards side sleepers and they tend to be priced a little bit higher than other mattresses, and this one I think competes pretty well in that category. Speaker 1: And then last but certainly not least, we have the Dream Cloud Hybrid Mattress, which is just our pick for the best Speaker 2: Memory foam hybrid mattress. Now, I Speaker 1: Will warn you with this bed, it does not exactly Speaker 2: Feel Speaker 1: [00:09:00] Like you might Speaker 2: Expect if you're seeking out something more noticeably memory foam. It does feature memory foam in its comfort layers, but with Speaker 1: The Speaker 2: Combination of the other foams in the mattress and the coils, you wind up with more of a soft neutral feel Speaker 1: Overall. Speaker 2: I think Speaker 1: Most people will still really Speaker 2: Find this bed to be quite comfortable. It just Speaker 1: Might not Speaker 2: Be memory foamy enough for you. Now, you do have options with the Dream Cloud premiere and the Dream Cloud premiere Rest, which feature thicker layers of memory foam that you'll get more of that sink and feel that you might be looking for. Speaker 1: But one of the reasons we really like to recommend the Dream [00:09:30] Cloud hybrid is that it's very accommodating with its firmness. It's around a flat, medium, should work pretty well for everybody, and it's also super affordable. Right now I'm recording this during the Labor Day holiday window and they're offering a crazy discount on this mattress. And even without the crazy discount they're offering for the holiday, it's still generally really affordable. This is a 13 inch thick mattress that uses coils and generally those kinds of beds are more premium priced, but you can pick this thing up most of the year for around $800, which we think is an incredible value. [00:10:00] Now the premier and the premier rest will cost a little bit more, but even then they're not all that expensive. So just a lot to like about Dream Cloud. And that's pretty much going to do it for this best list. Speaker 1: It's actually pretty hard to narrow it down to only eight to 10 beds depending on the list of all the beds we've tested throughout the years. But we think these are some of the best memory foam mattress options we'll be able to find online. More information about each mattress will be linked down below in the description, so be sure to take a look if one of these peaked your interest and any discounts we can find, help bring these prices down. We'll be linked down there.