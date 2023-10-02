Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Beds for Pressure Relief 9:38 Watch Now

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Beds for Pressure Relief

Oct 2, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: What are the best mattresses for side sleepers you can buy online? We're going to talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a CNET and we have our list of the best online mattresses for side sleepers. This is a very important list for me because I'm a primary side sleeper and from what we've discovered over the years, getting a lot of feedback from people, a lot of others are as well. So you're going to want a mattress that's going to suit you and your needs, [00:00:30] and we've got eight really great options for you in today's video. There'll be more information about each and every mattress on this list down below in the description. I'm not going to go into a ton of detail on each one, so more info will be found on there, including discounts. We can find up, save you some money on any one of these mattress options. You find this be helpful or interesting to give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. Speaker 1: And let's just briefly run through the general policies you should expect if you decide to order any one of these bets. This is kind of the minimum stuff. We'll have 'em up on screen here so you can read them. There'll be more info in the description, but basically you shouldn't pay anything extra for shipping. Most of 'em will arrive inside of a large [00:01:00] box and it's pretty easy to unbox them. You should expect at least a hundred nights, often longer to sleep on the bed at home to determine if you like it and suit your needs. If you decide that it doesn't within the trial window, you can return it and if you decide to keep the mattress, you're looking at at least a 10 year warranty. So that's all the policy stuff. Let's start getting the more important stuff like the mattresses themselves, and we're just going to start with our best overall pick, which is the Layla Hybrid. Speaker 1: One of the benefits of the Layla Hybrid for side sleepers is its flippable design, so it has a soft side and a firm side. And the firm side might sound a little bit too firm because [00:01:30] if you are a side sleeper in general, you are seeking out a softer mattress overall. However, the firm side of the Leila hybrid isn't all that firm. It's actually just a little bit firmer than a medium, so that is a great option. But you also have the soft side, which we tested around a medium soft, which will provide you a ton of pressure relief and also be good for side slippers. So hopefully one of the two sides of the Leila Hybrid will work well for you. No matter which side of the Leila hybrid you wind up sleeping on, you get more of a light, airy, responsive memory foam feel, which I think a lot of people will enjoy. Speaker 1: Even as someone who's not a huge [00:02:00] fan of a traditional sink in memory foam feel, I think the Leila Hybrid is quite comfortable. This mattress isn't too expensive. You're looking at about $1,500 for a queen size after discount. If you're looking to save even more money, though, you do have the option to get the all foam version, which is much more affordable, but the hybrid is going to be a bit more durable and supportive over the long term, especially for heavier folks. Me personally, I would prefer the hybrid version of this bed, but if you're on a stricter budget, the foam version is very similar in pretty much every way aside from those coils. Moving on, we have another one of my personal favorite mattresses, [00:02:30] and that's going to be the Casper Nova Hybrid. This bed is an upgraded version of the Casper original designed for side sleepers. Speaker 1: It has a pretty sophisticated zone support design, which is really nice. Basically the bed is divided to separate sections with slightly varying levels of firmness, so you get more support in the center third of your body where you need it more and a bit more pressure relief on the outer thirds, which is also where you need it more. You get a really nice super accommodating, soft neutral foam feel on the Casper Nova hybrid. I can't imagine people will find it to be uncomfortable. Maybe it's your specific [00:03:00] feel that you're seeking out, but I really like it. Most people who try it like it as well, and it is again really targeted towards side sleepers. We tested the firmness to be around a medium soft tons of pressure relief, yet it's still nice and supportive. I highly recommend the Casper Nova Hybrid. Again, it's one of my personal favorite beds after discounts. Speaker 1: Expect to pay somewhere around two K for one of these. M S P is around 2300, which is definitely more of a premium priced mattress, but I think if you've had the budget for it, you'll probably like it a lot. Next on the list we have R pick for the best mattress for heavy side sleepers. [00:03:30] And for this we picked the sofa HD mattress. This bed is specifically engineered for the needs of heavier individuals. You should have zero issues with support and durability on this thing. It is basically the beefier upgraded version of the SFA Classic, which is already a very supportive mattress. You get more of a classic innerspring feel on the SFA hd very similar to the one you find on the sofa. Classic firmness on this one is pretty tough to nail down because if you are in this mattress's target demographic, you're going to feel it to be quite a bit softer than someone [00:04:00] like me who weighs somewhere around 200 pounds. Speaker 1: So we tested it for the average size person to be somewhere around a medium firm, but if you are in the target demographic, it'll probably be closer to a medium. So firmness is always objective. Hopefully this one will work well for you. I think it probably will. This mattress is definitely more in the luxury tier in terms of price. The queen size should be somewhere around the $3,000 mark, which I know is quite expensive. If you are a heavier individual looking for a specific mattress for your needs, we have a whole other list available with more affordable options. Next up we have our [00:04:30] pick for the best memory foam mattress for side sleepers. And for this we're just going to go with the beds from Ameris sleep. So Amer Sleep has five different beds in their main lineup. The ass one is their most affordable and their firmest. Speaker 1: The AS five is their most expensive and their softest with the ass three being right in the middle. I think the ass three will work for a lot of side sleepers. It's around a medium firmness should be generally pretty accommodating for most sleeping positions, but you also have the more strictly soft options with the ass four and ass five that are noticeably softer than a medium. So [00:05:00] I think there's quite a bit here that you can really dial in your specific firmness level that you want for side sleeping and you definitely get more of a classic memory foam feel on the Ameri Sleep Mattresses definitely more responsive than say a Tempur-Pedic bed, but I think a lot of people enjoy a more responsive memory foam as opposed to a classic memory foam. If you are looking for a classic memory foam, we'll try and link some other options down below in the description, but if you're a memory foam fan, I think you'll like these Amer sleep mattresses. Speaker 1: Next step, we have a specific mattress from Helix, the Sunset Mattress, but one of the great things about Helix is that you don't really need to pick [00:05:30] a specific mattress when you go to their website. So Helix has six different core models available and then six upgraded Lux versions of those beds and then six new elite versions of those beds. Now for this list we pick the Sunset Mattress because it is definitely geared towards side sleepers. It's noticeably soft and it has a nice responsive neutral feel that I think most people will find very accommodating. The Moonlight Mattress is also there around the same firmness that one has slightly more of a memory foam feel. The theme with Helix is you have a ton of options available, so if you just want to go to their [00:06:00] website and purchase the Sunset Mattress, you have that option. Speaker 1: But I would recommend taking their sleep quiz and seeing which one they think works best for you. Most people wind up with the midnight mattress, but for side sleepers taking the quiz, a lot of people wind up with the sunset. The core models that we think are very solid values, they're really nice for the price point. The luxe models, I think add enough to be really worth the extra cost. Then the elite models are really, really high end, really luxurious, and I like those a lot. So no matter what your budget is, you should be able to find one of these helix beds that should work well for you. Next up, [00:06:30] we have our pick for the best side sleeper mattress for those who might have some hip and shoulder pain, and that's going to be the purple original. Purple is a pretty unique brand. Speaker 1: We've talked about purple a lot. They just updated a huge chunk of their mattress lineup. We should have more info about those beds down below in the description. But one of the reasons we picked it for this category is that the gel flex grid material that you find on all of their mattresses provides a really nice cradling support that should help alleviate hip and shoulder pain. I actually slept on a purple bed for a very, very long time, and hip and shoulder pain wasn't really something I experienced. [00:07:00] So we had the purple original for this because it is the most affordable. It's going to be around a medium on our firma scale, so it should work pretty well for everybody including side sleepers. If you're looking for something softer though, you do have some options in their new premium collection like the Restore, restore Plus and Restore premiere. Speaker 1: And even though the purple mattresses are really good for temperature regulation, they sleep very much temperature neutral. What about if you want something active cooling? Well, for this we have the Brooklyn bedding, Aurora Lux Mattress. The cover on the Aurora Luxe mattress is noticeably cool to the touch. It should help you sleep a couple degrees cooler [00:07:30] at night, which is always really nice. And on top of that, it's also just a fantastic mattress. It has more of a responsive pellet top feel that I think most people really enjoy. They just added this new thing where you can spend up a little bit extra to get some additional materials. In that PLO top, we did a whole video describing the differences between the regular version and the Cloud Pelo top version. That one should be linked down below in the description if you want to check it out. Speaker 1: You also have three different firmness options to choose from a soft medium and a firm. I think the medium model should be fine for most side sleepers out there, but if you [00:08:00] are looking for something noticeably much softer, you have that option two, and this bed may not be as expensive as you think it is just based on how it looks. You're looking at about $1,700 for a queen size, even with the additional petal top. So I think it's a really solid value, like pretty much all the beds from Brooklyn bedding. And then last but certainly not least, we have our pick for the best affordable foam mattress for side sleepers. That's going to be the NOLA original T inch mattress. The main reason for this is that it's a little bit softer than a medium. It's between a medium and a medium softer and r firm to scale, which is a really nice sweet spot for side sleepers. Speaker 1: The top comfort layer of this [00:08:30] bed is what they call Nola's proprietary air foam. These brands will talk on and on about their super special foams, but this stuff actually does behave in a pretty unique way. You get the nice body conforming quality you would expect with a memory foam on this NOLA Air foam, but it's also ultra responsive, so you wind up getting more of a mixed or blended foam feel with the Nola original T inch mattress, and I think a lot of people are going to enjoy it. Price-wise, you're looking about $1,100 for a queen size once you factor in discounts, which is not all that bad. I think if you're buying a mattress like this kind of [00:09:00] 10 inches, three foam layers, a very classic design, you should expect to pay anywhere between 800 and 1200 depending on the time of year. Speaker 1: So I think this is a solid mattress. Overall good, affordable mattress for side sleepers and that probably's going to do it for today's best list. It's actually really hard to narrow down the top eight in any given category given that we've tested hundreds of beds over here. But if you are a side sleeper looking for a mattress online, think these are going to be some of your best beds. There'll be more information on every single mattress in this video down below in the description, so be sure to take a look, including any [00:09:30] discounts we can find of save you a little bit of money. If you found this video helpful and interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But that's going to do it for me. This is own a Scene at Home. I'll see you the next one.