Best Mattress for Heavy People 10:33 Watch Now

Best Mattress for Heavy People

Nov 9, 2023 Sleep

Speaker 1: Are you on the heavier side and looking for an ultra durable and ultra supportive mattress? We're going to be talking about those in today's video. Hey, how's it going? This is Owen Anette and we have our top eight picks for the best beds for heavy people. Now, there are quite a few mattresses specifically engineered for the needs of heavier folks. Others are just really durable for various reasons, and we're going to have all of them linked for you down below in the description with [00:00:30] a lot more detail. I'm not going to get into the weeds in this video because I'm just trying to introduce these beds to you, and if one piques your interest, make sure you look down there. Any discounts we can find will be also linked in the description. We look at these prices all the time to try and find you the best deal. Speaker 1: If you find this video helpful or interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and let's just do a brief overview of the policy info you should expect. Should you decide to order one of these beds online, you shouldn't pay anything extra for shipping. Some of them will ship in a box. Some of them will ship via white glove delivery, which is pretty fantastic no matter what way the mattress arrives [00:01:00] at your door. Once it does your trial period of at least a hundred nights begins, oftentimes you get a little bit longer than that, sometimes up to a full year, but you should have at minimum a hundred nights to sleep on the bed at home to determine if you like it and if you decide that you don't within that trial window, you can return it and get a full refund. A lot of these will return for free at no extra cost. Speaker 1: Pretty much all of these beds do come with completely free returns, so it is virtually no risk to you, which is pretty great. And if you decide to keep the bed, most of them will come with a standard 10 year warranty. Some [00:01:30] of them will go a little bit longer. If you are worried about mattress durability, you might want to look for a warranty that is above and beyond the usual 10 year standard up to lifetime warranties. More info about these policies will be linked down below in the description. Enough about that stuff though. Let's get into the beds themselves now and we're just going to start with our number one overall pick, and that is the big fig mattress. Big fig actually stands for bigger figure, and you might've guessed this bed is specifically engineered to handle the needs of heavy individuals. And according to Big Fig, this bed can support up to 1100 pounds throughout the entire life [00:02:00] of the mattress, which is pretty fantastic. Speaker 1: Now this bed used to come with a free foundation. That is not really the case anymore, but they do sell a pretty affordable foundation that goes with it. If you're worried about your mattress foundation as well. This bed uses up to 1600 coils, which is quite a bit more than what we see in average mattresses. The usual average is somewhere around a thousand, so you've got quite a bit more coils, which is great. Should add to the durability. You also have three layers of high density foam plus some latex foam on top, which is also a very durable foam, so durability is not something [00:02:30] I would worry about despite the top layer of comfort foam being a latex foam, you're not really going to be getting that ultra responsive latex foam feel. I would describe the feel of this bed to just be kind of flat and neutral, very unassuming, and I think most people will be able to enjoy it or at least be able to get by on it. Speaker 1: Now, when it comes to firmness, this is always a tricky subject because firmness is dependent on your body weight. If you are a lightweight person, you generally feel beds to be really firm, and if you're heavier, you generally feel beds to be a bit softer. We try really hard to rate beds for the average sized person in our testing. We found this mattress [00:03:00] to be somewhere between a medium firm and a true firm on our scale, but if you are a much heavier person, this bed will probably be somewhere between a medium and a medium firm, so pretty accommodating. That's just something to keep in mind when we're talking about firmness throughout this video. And price-wise, this bed is not all that expensive. You're looking at about $1,500 after discount, and a lot of beds that are specifically engineered for heavy folks tend to be a bit on the pricier end, so I just think the big, big mattress checks a lot of boxes for this list. Speaker 1: Next up on the list, we have one of our favorite ultra firm mattresses for heavy folks. [00:03:30] That's going to be the Titan Plus firm mattress. Now, Titan as a brand is actually manufactured and owned by Brooklyn Bedding, which is one of the most reputable online bedding manufacturers, and this is their mattress specifically geared toward heavy folks. You have a very thick layer of extra reinforced pocketed coils. You have a layer of what they call Titan Flex foam, which is basically just a more responsive, neutral feeling foam, and then the cover is quilted and filled with a little bit of memory foam. You're not really going to feel that memory foam all that much. I would describe this bed to just have a firm neutral hybrid feel that is [00:04:00] kind of similar to the big, big mattress, just a little bit less plush. And when it comes to firmness, in our opinion, it is indeed very much a true firm, really good option for strict back and stomach sleepers. Speaker 1: If you are heavier though, it might be closer to a medium firm. This bed also comes with a few additional options you can purchase when you check out, including getting it in the Titan plus Lux model. This adds an additional layer of memory foam which softens up the bed a bit and adds more pressure relief. That one we have rated at around a medium firm and has more of a responsive memory foam field that some people might enjoy. And you can also spend up to get it with a cooling [00:04:30] cover. And as someone who's tested the cooling cover on many Brooklyn bedding mattresses, it does make a noticeable difference. So if you are a hot sleeper, it might be worth looking into, but with beds, this firm, a cooling cover isn't super necessary. Just a nice little add-on and the base model of the Titan Plus is only around nine 50 for a queen size after discount, which makes it, in my opinion, the most affordable mattress for this specific category. Speaker 1: Next up, we have our pick for the best mattress in this list for couples, and in my opinion, that's going to be the Helix Plus mattress. You might've heard of Helix before. They do advertise on [00:05:00] many a podcast and they really advertise their Helix sleep quiz a lot, but the Helix Plus isn't really in the sleep quiz. This is their bed designed for heavy folks. Now, the main reason I think this bed is solid for couples is that it's not as firm as some of the other beds on this list. In our opinion, it's right around a medium firm, maybe a hair softer than that, yet still being very supportive. It also has a very accommodating feel, I would say it has a nice soft hybrid feel that I think is very accommodating. Speaker 2: Most people should like it. I find it to be very comfortable. Speaker 1: Plus, after discount only retails for around $1,200 [00:05:30] and right now they're throwing in two free pillows, which means you can kind of upgrade your whole sleep setup in one go. Next up, we have what is probably the most luxurious mattress designed for heavy folks, and that's going to be the sofa hd. This bed is pretty similar to the Sofa Classic Mattress, which is one of our all-time favorite beds, but it has a few upgrades. It uses extra reinforced coils, responsive dense support, foam, latex foam and memory foam, and it has a really nice quilted pillow top as well with organic. And it really just is a super luxurious bed [00:06:00] that I think people will really, really enjoy, has more of that classic pedal top feel that a lot of people should find comfortable and familiar. The latex foam layer in the sofa HD also features a bit of a zone support structure, which means you get a little bit more support in the center third of your body and your lumbar region, and then a little more pressure relief for your shoulders and for your hips, which might help alleviate back pain if you have it. Speaker 1: Firmness wise, we have this at a medium firm, maybe a hair firmer than that, and price-wise, it is going to be quite expensive. You're looking at about $3,300 before any discounts for a queen. It will normally go on discount, [00:06:30] maybe bring that price down to around three grand, but that is a high price point that's kind of hard to get around, but it is noticeably luxurious, super comfortable, very supportive, and I think if you have the budget for it, you will really, really like it. Next up, we have the Wink bed mattress, specifically the Wink Bed plus, which I think would be a great option for somebody who might have some back pain. Now this mattress is technically the fourth firmness option for the Wink bed mattress. We have always categorized it as its own mattress altogether because it cost a bit more, has a few other construction elements and is specifically designed for heavy folks. Speaker 1: [00:07:00] I do think the wink bed mattresses in the other firmest configurations are also quite supportive and durable. So if you do want something softer, that might be a good option. But the Wink Bed plus like the HD features a layer of zone support latex foam and latex foam is just an ultra durable foam that is found in a lot of these mattresses. This bed has more of a responsive pillow top feel that I think is pretty much universally accommodating. It's hard to find someone who really dislikes the feel of a bed like this, but it might not be exactly what you're looking for. And firmness wise, it's right between a medium firm and a true firm like a lot of other beds on this list price-wise, [00:07:30] after discounts going to be around $1,700 for a Queen, which does make it about 200 bucks more than the other firmness options from Wink bed, which is again kind of why we classify the Wink bed plus as a separate mattress altogether. Speaker 1: So a lot of the beds we've talked about so far have been pretty firm on the firmness scale. What about if you want something noticeably plush while we have two beds from Ameris Sleep that we think might work for you? The Ass three hybrid and the Ass five hybrid. So how Ameris Sleep works is that they have five different mattresses as one through five ass. One is going to be their firmest and most affordable, the AS five is going to be their most [00:08:00] expensive and their most plush. The ass three being right in the middle. We figured it'd be nice to give you some options here because the ass five is one of the softest beds you've ever tested. I would say it's right at a medium soft, maybe even a little bit softer than that. So if you are a strict side sleeper looking for maximum pressure relief, that's going to be a solid option. Speaker 1: But if you are heavier, it might be too soft altogether and the ass three sits right in the middle at a medium and you might feel that one to be closer to that medium soft that weed rated the ass five. So two nice options here. Both of them have more of a responsive memory foam [00:08:30] feel. You'll get that nice body conforming sink in quality, but you don't necessarily get that stuck feeling that some people report sleeping on a memory foam mattress. The ass five hybrid mattress is not cheap. You're looking at around $2,200 for a queen size. The ass three will be noticed, will be more affordable. So you have two pretty solid options there if you're looking for something more plush. And I think even people who don't really like memory foam should be able to get by on that more responsive feel. I'm not a huge memory foam person. I think the Ameri sleep beds are pretty darn comfy. Next up, we do have a more strict memory foam [00:09:00] option for you, and that's going to be the Dream Cloud Premier Mattress. Now, this is the upgraded version of the baseline Dream Cloud Mattress, and one of the things they changed is that the top comfort layer is a true memory foam. It's not going to be super dense like we find on Nectar or Tempur-Pedic, but I think this is probably the most memory foamy mattress on Speaker 3: Today's list. Firmness wise, you have it pretty close to a medium firm, maybe hair softer than that. So if you are heavier, this Speaker 1: Bed should be around a medium Speaker 3: And generally pretty accommodating. Speaker 1: And price-wise, you're looking at only $1,100 for a queen size, which makes it one of the more affordable [00:09:30] beds on this list. And then last up on the list, we just have a solid, affordable hybrid bed, the Brooklyn bedding signature. You do have three different firmest options to choose from. You have the soft medium and the firm I would probably recommend to the firm if you are heavier. We tested that one around a medium firm and if you get the medium, it might be a bit too soft for you price-wise, it's only about a grand after discount, which makes it one of our favorite affordable hybrid mattresses, and you do have the option to spend up to get it with the cloud pillow top. I don't think that's super necessary. We have tested it on [00:10:00] the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora mattress, which is also one of our favorite beds. Speaker 1: If you do really want a mattress with extreme cooling factor, you might want to check that one out because it's very similar to the signature, just with a few added bells and whistles, namely the cooling cover. And that's pretty much going to do it for today's best list. I hope one of these eight mattresses really piqued your interest. There are quite a few beds specifically engineered for heavy folks that I think will do a really solid job at staying supportive and durable about the entire life of the mattress. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. Really appreciate it. But that's going to do [00:10:30] it for me. This is ONA net sleep. I'll see you the next one.