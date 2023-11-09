Best Mattress for 2023 14:40 Watch Now

Best Mattress for 2023

Nov 9, 2023 Sleep

Speaker 1: Are you tired of searching for a new mattress online and just want to know what are the best ones? Well, we've got that covered in today's video. Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a CNET and we just have our list of the best mattress you can buy online. We've tested well over 200 beds at this point over the course of many, many years. I've been doing this for like six years now, just testing out these beds and telling y'all which ones are the best ones. We have 10 beds to talk about in [00:00:30] today's video, which is a lot, so I'm going to try and go pretty quickly. This is by no means the only beds you should look at. We have tested a lot and there's so many good ones and we should have more information down below in the description to help you with your online mattress search, but these are just some of our standout picks that should help you narrow it down a little bit. Speaker 1: If you found this video helpful, interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and let's just do a brief overview of the policy information you should expect if you decide to order one of these beds online. This is stuff like shipping returns, drop periods and warranties. We're going to throw 'em up on screen so you can read them. I'm not going to go into a ton of detail. There'll be more [00:01:00] details down below in the description. Basically, you shouldn't pay anything extra for shipping. You should get a hundred nights at minimum to test out the bed at home to determine if you like it or not. You can return it and get a refund most of the time completely free, and they should all come with at least 10 year warranties, again, often longer. More info about those policies down below in the description, and if you check out our full reviews of each of these beds, there'll be more details as well. Speaker 1: Let's just start getting into the beds themselves now, and we're just going to start with our best overall pick, which is the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Mattress. This bed [00:01:30] combines just a lot of things that we're looking for in online beds. It is affordable, it's generally quite comfortable for most sleepers, and you get to pick and choose your firmness level, so I think this bed will work really well for a lot of folks out there. This is also a hybrid coil bed, which means it'll be nice and durable and supportive over the long term even for heavier body types. It uses those coils along with various layers of foams to give it more of a neutral feel that most people should enjoy. It doesn't have a distinctive feel one way or the other, like a dense, slow to respond memory foam or an ultra responsive latex foam. Speaker 1: Most people [00:02:00] should enjoy it. I find it to be quite comfortable and a lot of people in my personal life have purchased this bed and like it a lot for themselves. It also comes in three firmness options, a soft model, a medium model, and a firm model. That medium model is in fact a true medium on our firmer scale, so nice and accommodating for accommodation, sleepers and couples. You have the soft model, which is designed to have more pressure relief for strict side sleepers and the fur model has a bit less give for you back in stomach sleepers out there, so there's a lot to like about this mattress, especially when you consider the price point. Once you factor [00:02:30] in discounts, you're looking at about a thousand dollars for a queen size Brooklyn bedding signature, which in our opinion makes it one of the best values in online beds. Speaker 1: Not a lot of beds have a nice accommodating feel that is also a hybrid that lets you pick and choose your firmness level at this price point. I just think a lot of people out there are really going to like this bed and it's one that I've recommended to people that I know personally. Next up, we have our pick for the best mattress for side sleepers and it's really going to be two beds, the Layla Original and the Layla Hybrid. The reason we chose these beds is that they are actually flippable, which [00:03:00] means that both sides are designed to be slept on. In the past most mattress designs were meant to be flippable and it was to extend the life of the mattress. These days, most beds are meant to only be slept on one side. Layla is one of the exceptions, so it has a soft side and a firm side. Speaker 1: The soft side on both is going to be around a medium soft, which is going to provide you with a ton of pressure relief and be a really nice option for strict side sleepers. Now if that is too soft for you, you do have the firm side and the firm side isn't as firm as you might expect. On the Leila hybrid, we found it to be [00:03:30] slightly firmer than a medium, and then on the alpha version we found it to be slightly firmer than that closer to a medium firm. Either way, I think a good number of side sleepers will be able to get by on the firm side and then you have the more specific soft side for side sleepers, so you really get two chances to get the firmest right. In general side sleepers are looking for softer mattresses that are at a medium or a little bit softer on either side of either mattress. Speaker 1: You are going to be getting more of a light responsive memory foam feel that is a little bit different than the more traditional dense feel you [00:04:00] find on a Tempur-Pedic mattress. You'll still sink into it and you'll still get that nice bodycon conforming quality you expect from memory foam, but it's going to be a little bit more responsive and maybe you won't feel quite as stuck in the mattress as some people feel on a more traditional memory foam mattress. The Layla Hybrid is my personal favorite of the two. However, it is a bit more expensive. You're looking at about $1,500 for that bed after discount and the Layla Original is quite a bit more affordable at around a thousand dollars if you have the budget for it, and especially if you are heavier, I would definitely recommend getting the hybrid version, but if you're much more lightweight and you're looking to save some money, [00:04:30] the original all foam version makes way more sense to me. Speaker 1: Next upon the list we have the best firm mattress, which is going to be the classic. Now this bed does come in three different firmest options and if you are looking for a firm bed, I'd recommend looking at the luxury firm model and the firm model first. The luxury firm model is their most popular. We rated that one at around a medium firm, so a nice option for back stomach and combo sleepers. The firm model of the Svic Classic is incredibly firm. It's one of the firmest things I've ever tried out. It almost feels like you're laying on a piece of wood [00:05:00] with a thin layer of foam on top with some coils underneath, so if that's what you're looking for, I think you'll really like it. Most people should probably stick with that luxury firm though because I don't know that many people who want a bed as firm as the sofa firm model. Speaker 1: You are going to be getting more of a traditional innerspring pillow top feel on the sofa classic, which makes a lot of sense given the name Sofa Classic. This bed reminds me a lot of the bed that I grew up sleeping on only quite a bit nicer. This bed also features complimentary white glove delivery, which means the bed is going to show up full size from a local delivery team, which is pretty cool, means [00:05:30] you don't have to do any of the setup process yourself and they'll usually haul away your old mattress if you want them to, which can be pretty darn convenient. After discounts, you're looking at around $1,700 for a sofa classic, which is a pretty solid value for a mattress that we think is noticeably a bit more luxurious. Kind of a cut above some of the other bed in a box mattresses that we've tested. Speaker 1: Next up, we have our pick for the best mattress for back pain, and for that we picked the Ameri Sleep as two mattress specifically, although a lot of the beds in this lineup will do a pretty solid job. This category is pretty tricky because back pain can be caused by a multitude [00:06:00] of reasons, and if you do have severe consistent back pain, I would recommend talking to your doctor. Maybe they'll have a more specific recommendation for you, but the Ass two Mattress from Ameris Sleep I think is a solid option overall. We have that around a medium firm, which means it'll be a nice option for back and stomach sleepers and for combo sleepers, but the fact that it uses a top layer of memory foam that's also a bit more responsive than a Tempur-Pedic, which is kind of what we compare all memory foam beds to, I think you'll get enough pressure relief on the ass two while having enough support for your back. Speaker 1: Now, [00:06:30] Ameri Sleep used to offer the As two mattress in a hybrid model. Unfortunately, they don't offer that anymore, which is kind of disappointing. You still have the hybrid options with the ass three, which I think is a great option, but it is noticeably a bit softer, so if you are more of a backer stomach sleeper, I would stick with the ass two instead of going with the softer ass three. Even though it's a hybrid, the ass two mattress is around $1,100 after discount, which I think makes it a pretty solid value. Plus all Ameris sleep beds come with free cooling covers now and a cooling cover isn't [00:07:00] always that important for temperature regulation, but every little bit helps to stop with those night sweats. Next up, you have our pick for the most affordable all foam mattress, and this can be the bare original bear as a brand makes many, many really nice affordable mattresses and the Bear original is their most affordable. A queen size after discount should cost you only about 650 bucks and it normally comes with two free pillows and sometimes some other free accessories so you can kind of upgrade your entire Speaker 2: Sleep setup in one go. I could definitely see this being a really nice starter mattress for [00:07:30] someone getting their life together. This bed does have three foam layers and the top layer is more of a classic dense memory foam. You're going to lay down on this mattress and it's going to feel pretty firm at first, especially if your room is really cold. Temperature of the room really affects the initial feel of a memory foam bed, interestingly enough, and then you'll start to sink into the layer of foam and it will conform to your body's shape and remember it. It's kind of the hallmark of a memory foam mattress. However, on this bed in comparison to Layla and Ameris sleep, when you relieve pressure from it, it snaps back into its original shape much more slowly, [00:08:00] which means the whole idea is you get into one really comfortable sleeping position and stay there the whole night. Speaker 2: Memory foam beds like this can kind of detter from tossing and turning and some people out there really like it. Others report feeling kind of stuck in the mattress, so you kind of have to know if you like this type of memory foam feel or not if you're going to purchase bare, but is around a medium firm on our scale, which means it's more geared toward back stomach and combo sleepers. If you're a side sleeper, you might be able to get by on it fairly comfortably, but I might look at something softer. Next up on our list we have the Casper original mattress, [00:08:30] which is just the quintessential bed in a box mattress. This bed is really, really comfortable. I think the vast majority of people who try it out will like it a lot. It uses three foam layers. You have Dpor foam at the bottom, a transition layer of zone support memory foam, and then the top layer is Casper's proprietary Air escapee foam, which strikes a really nice balance between comfort, support and responsiveness. I can't imagine people will dislike the feel of the Casper original, although you might be seeking out something a bit more Speaker 1: Specific. Speaker 2: It's very Speaker 1: Nondescript in a positive way. Speaker 2: The firmness of the Casper original is also pretty much [00:09:00] as accommodating as its feel round a flat medium, so it should work for back some excite and combo sleepers. Speaker 1: A medium firmness works especially well for combo sleepers and for couples. Speaker 2: When it comes Speaker 1: To price, you're looking at about $1,100 after discount, which is still fairly Speaker 2: Affordable. Speaker 1: You do have a more affordable option from Casper just called the Casper, which is a pretty similar bed. Speaker 2: We'll try and link that Speaker 1: Bed down below in the description. Speaker 2: Next. Upon the list we have a mattress specifically engineered to handle the needs of heavier individuals as the Helix plus mattress. There are quite a few mattresses that fit [00:09:30] in this category that are specifically designed for heavy folks. This one in our opinion is probably the most accommodating and still relatively affordable even before factoring in discounts at queen size Helix plus retail is around $1,500, which is still more affordable than even discounted prices of some other beds in this category and this bed does go on discount pretty much all the time, so really affordable option. The coils on this mattress are extra reinforced and should provide Speaker 1: You with a lot Speaker 2: More long-term support and durability, and it's supposed to be able to support up to two 500 pound individuals for [00:10:00] the life of the mattress. It has more of a neutral foam feel overall. I think most people will generally like quite a bit and you do have a new option with the Helix Plus to add a sort of pillow top design that looks very similar to the ones you find on the Helix Lux mattresses. As someone who really likes the helix lux mattresses, I could see this being worth it if you want to spend up for it, Speaker 1: But the base model should be plenty comfortable for the vast majority of people out there. Speaker 2: This is just a Speaker 1: Nice little added luxury firmness is always kind of hard to dial in with mattresses like these because they are designed to be a bit firmer [00:10:30] and heavy. Folks feel beds to be a bit softer, so the average sized person Speaker 2: Generally feels a bed Speaker 1: Like this to Speaker 2: Be pretty firm, but if you are in the target demographic, I think the Helix Plus will come Speaker 1: In at around a medium. Speaker 2: Now you don't have to be a heavy person Speaker 1: To be interested Speaker 2: In the Helix plus just know that if you are not a Speaker 1: Heavy Speaker 2: Person, this bed will probably feel pretty firm to you. Next Speaker 1: Up, we have R pick for the best cooling mattress for hot sleepers and that's going to be the ghost bed lux Speaker 2: Mattress. Speaker 1: There are a handful of mattresses that do use active Speaker 2: Cooling materials to help Speaker 1: You Speaker 2: Sleep Speaker 1: Noticeably a few degrees cooler Speaker 2: And Speaker 1: [00:11:00] This one is among the best. When you touch the cover of the ghost bed Luxe, you will notice that it's actively cools with the touch. It uses phase change material in the cover, Speaker 2: And Speaker 1: Then there's even a laminated cooling material on the very top layer of foam, so you should noticeably sleep a few degrees cooler with this mattress. In comparison to other beds, you will be getting a more responsive Speaker 2: Memory foam feel on the ghost bed Luxe. It has this really nice luxurious quilted cover situation I think a lot of people will enjoy and it comes in somewhere between a medium and a medium firm and our firm a scale, so it should be plenty accommodating for most sleeping positions. [00:11:30] Now, if you are looking for an active cooling mattress but you aren't interested in the ghost bed lux, we show some other options down below in the description on our best cooling beds list. Speaker 1: Next up, we have a new mattress on this list and that's because Speaker 2: Purple made an Speaker 1: Entire update to their mattress lineup. We've done a ton of content about that. Make sure Speaker 2: You take a look, but this Speaker 1: One's going to be the Speaker 2: Purple Speaker 1: Restore Speaker 2: Mattress, Speaker 1: Which is the baseline model Speaker 2: In Speaker 1: The purple premium Speaker 2: Collection. Speaker 1: This is one of our favorite hybrid mattresses. Use a combination of coils, transition foam and purple's proprietary gel flex grid to give this [00:12:00] thing an ultra unique gel-like feel that I think a lot of people out there will really, really like. It is pretty much unlike anything I'm guessing you've ever tried on a mattress because purple is the only brand that we've tested that uses this sort of material. This gel flex grid is made of this material called hyperplastic polymer. It's really squishy and stretchy and responsive and you kind of feel like you're floating on top of the mattress like you're buoyant if you're on your back or your stomach. But then if you switch to your side, the material does conform to your body shape pretty nicely and gives you some cradling support. I [00:12:30] slept on a purple mattress for a very, very long time and thought it was ultra comfortable. Speaker 1: However, some people out there think it's just a little too different than what they're used to and don't really like it all that much, so make sure you really utilize that a hundred night trial period. Now this bed actually comes in two different firmness options, which is pretty atypical from what we've seen from purple in the past. Comes in a firm model and a soft model. That firm model, we have it around a medium firm, which is a great option for back, stomach and combo sleepers. Then the soft model is actually going to be closer to a medium in our estimation, so a better option for side sleepers [00:13:00] in comparison to the firm model. After discounts, you're looking at somewhere between 20 $102,000 for a queen size Purple Restore makes you look down below in the description for current pricing on this mattress. And speaking of pricing, let's talk about our pick for the best affordable online mattress, and that's going to be the swell mattress Swell as a brand is actually owned by Walmart, and in the past you were actually able to go to the swell website and purchase the mattresses there. Speaker 1: It seems like now they're shifting everything to walmart.com, so that's probably where you're going to find this [00:13:30] mattress bed is about 10 inches thick. It uses coils, which is pretty atypical in a mattress, this affordable, and then it uses a layer of memory foam as its primary comfort layer and then it has this quilted top panel and you don't actually get that much of a memory foam feel on this mattress. In our opinion, it has more of a neutral feel overall, and I think most people find it to be fairly comfortable. Again, especially considering it's low price point. We have seen the price for this mattress fluctuate quite a bit. I think right now it's close to $300 for a queen, which is just a crazy affordable [00:14:00] price point. You do have a few more premium options available from Oswell, including their luxe and the brick, and those are still pretty affordable as well, just not quite as much as the oswell. Speaker 1: It has a generally pretty accommodating firmness as well. And if you are on a strict budget, this is the mattress I would recommend to you the most, and this is going to do it for today's best list. Narrowing down all the beds you've ever tested and putting them into one just best mattresses list. It's really hard to do, but we think any one of these 10 beds is going to be a great option for you and your online mattress search. There will [00:14:30] also be a lot more resources down below in the description, so be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful or interesting in any way, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel, but this is going to do it for me. This is owned and seen at home. I'm seeing the next one.