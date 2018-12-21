Tech Minute

Best holiday gifts for procrastinators

Transcript
[MUSIC] Procrastinated on your holiday shopping? Don't worry. Here are some great online subscription ideas for all tastes and budgets. For audio files, consider a streaming music service. Spotify offers a huge music library, and a wealth of features, and plans start at 9.99 per month. Video enthusiasts would love a Netflix subscription. Original shows like The Crown, Stranger Things, and Ozark will create a binge watcher out of anyone. Plans range from 8 to $14 a month. But don't rule out the all-encompassing Amazon Prime. For $119 a year, members get access to Prime Video and Prime Music, in addition to free shipping. Fab, Fit, Fun is a great subscription box for those interested in beauty, wellness, and fashion. One box is $50. Four a year is discounted to 180. Each shipment comes with a selection of beauty products, accessories, and home goods. And, finally don't forget the kids. KiwiCo delivers science and art projects to make at home for several different age groups, subscription starts at $20 bucks a month. For more great ideas, visit the cnet gift guide round of 2018 on cnet.com, at San Fransisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with cnet for CBS news. [MUSIC]
