Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

Are you looking for a solid gift this holiday season that won't break the bank, here's a quick roundup of our picks for best gifts that cost $50 or less.
Can't afford the AirPods, well the budget priced earphone free truly wireless earbuds are surprisingly good.
They feature Bluetooth 5.0 with USB C and wireless charging.
Do they sound fantastic?
No, but they sound very good for their low price, and they're also pretty solid for making calls.
Roku makes excellent streamers that cost $50 or less and the all new Roku Express is an excellent value at $30 With that said, the best of the lot is the streaming stick plus, normally it's $60, but it's often on sale for 49.99 which is why it's on our list.
You spend so much time with our computers that everybody appreciates a good wireless mouse.
This premium mobile model is about as comfortable as you get from Mini Mouse and it works on just about any surface.
Thanks to Logitech's darkfield laser technology.
While it lists for $80, you can pick up the Graphite version for just less than $50.
So Taotronics True Wireless Earbuds may not be Airpods, but they kinda look like them.
And while they don't deliver stellar sound, most people will find them perfectly acceptable, especially for $40.
They have Bluetooth 5.0 and five hours of battery life at moderate volume levels.
Logitech XK 380 has been around for a while but it's still a great keyboard for the money and perfect for computers, tablets, phones and more.
You can find it for less than $30 online.
The Tribit XSound Go is a great sounding budget Bluetooth speaker and one of the best ones for the money at about $32 You're willing to spend a little more, for around $55 you can pick up the larger Max Sound Plus, which has richer sound with more bass.
The latest version of Amazon's mini-Alexa voice enabled speaker now comes with an LED display that can show you the time, outdoor temperature or timers.
Its list price is $60 but it typically sells for less than $50.
We can't include the echo.in this roundup without also including Google's home many speaker, not everyone's in Amazon person and many prefer Google's voice assistant over Alexa.
It's available in four color options and list for $49 Dollars.
There you have it, the best holiday tech deals for less than $50.
For more holiday gift ideas, check out CNET.com.
