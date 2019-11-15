Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

[MUSIC]
There are plenty of great gifts you can snag between $50 and $100 this holiday season and we're going to show you the best ones.
These have all been fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by our CNet editors.
So let's get started.
First up, the UE wonder boom 2, this is a big sounding mini wireless bluetooth speaker that has improved sound and battery life from the original wonder boom.
It comes in a dozen fun colors.
And best of all, it's fully waterproof and actually flows with the best retro gaming console of 2019.
It's got to be the Sega Genesis mini Like Nintendo's NES Classic and SNES Classic before this Genesis mini has perfect ports of seminal games later in a clean menu system with extras like game safe slots and video settings.
Next up the Amazon Echo show five.
It's Amazon smallest video enabled echo speaker and it's also the best value.
It's great for your night stand, the kitchen or anywhere you want to put it.
If a pocket sized speaker is on your list, the Bose soundlink micro delivers impressive sound for it's time of size.
And it's fully water proof, since it's been out for awhile, it gets frequently discounted particularly during the holidays.
So how about smart watches for under $100's?
The Amazfit Bip could be your best bet.
Despite the low price, it's got an always on display, heart rate tracking, GPS, and it's water resistant.
But best of all Is the week's long battery life which blows away what you get with the Apple watch.
Fitbit makes fitness trackers at various price points and the Inspire HR comes in just under the hundred dollar mark and is one of the better budget trackers.
As the HR in its name implies, it has always on heart rate monitoring and its battery should last up to five days.
If you're looking for the best video streaming stick for around $50, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus delivers 4K in HDR video in a compact package, for an affordable price.
It's got a zippy interface, and its remote can also control the power and volume on your TV.
Finally, there's the Kindle Paperwhite.
This is Amazon's best dedicated e-reader for the money and wallet normally retails for $130.
Amazon frequently discounts it during the holidays to $90.
It's fully waterproof and has bluetooth onboard for listening to audible audiobooks.
So there you have it, the best holiday tech deals for $100 or less.
