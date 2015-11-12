Your video, "Best geeky toys for the holidays "
Best geeky toys for the holidays

From 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' to shark-infested Lego, here are the coolest geeky toys we've spied for the festive season.
[MUSIC] Searching for a festive toy for the geek in your life, or perhaps you're looking to treat yourself this yuletide. Here are the best geeky toys we've spotted this Christmas. Rolling onto shop shelves and into our hearts is BB-8, the spherical droid from the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Built by Sphero this app controlled marble combines wheel, weights and gyroscopic tech, into one seriously endearing little bot. A classic toy, gets a modern revamp. Hasbro's gorgeously rendered Millennium Falcon comes with Chewy a tiny BB8 and fires a Nerf dart, who knew foam was the galactic empire's secret weakness If you're standard pole shaped light sabres aren't enough to get the blood pumping, Hasbro's blade builders can be bolted together in all manner of shapes, for truly customized Jedi experiments. Back on Earth, these rubbery Iron Man gloves will make you feel that you're as invincible as Tony Stark himself Or at least for your hand does. Next, Nerf's plastic projectile toys continue to get more elaborate, and the Modulus ECS-10 can be configured in more than 30 ways. It has motorized flossing and comes with a bunch of accessories. Though none that will stop you for loosing those foam balls. There's always room for more Lego's. Go beneath the waves with it's Scooba deep sea exploration set. Which features a ship that floats, seven mini figures, and of course a Lego shark. And there's more geeky Lego where that came from. This Christmas, keep an eye out for Kylo Ren's command shuttle from The Force Awakens, as well as sets based on Jurassic World and Minecraft. Finally, everything old is new again as the Mutant Turtles are back. This 60 centimeter Leonardo folds out to reveal a sewer lair play set, packed with different rooms. Cowabunga indeed. That's all for now but before the 25th rolls around be sure to check out CNET's holiday gift guide. Where we've got a sleigh full of shopping inspiration. Happy Holidays. [MUSIC]

