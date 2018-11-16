Best deals to score big on Black Friday

[MUSIC]
In order to score the best and biggest deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you've got to do your homework to understand an item's price history.
If you do a lot of shopping through Amazon, try the price tracking website called Camelcamelcamel Enter the item's name or even the Amazon link and you'll find the current Amazon price, prices for new and used through third-party sites, and a graph that shows the price history.
This is valuable to know ahead of time so you can see just how good a deal you're getting on Black Friday.
Speaking of Amazon, download their app so if you're out shopping, you can compare in-store prices to the website.
Tap on the camera in the top right of the screen and choose scan bar codes, aim the camera at your items bar code, and the items Amazon price will pop up through the app.
Finally, it pays to start checking store ads as soon as they come out, websites like blackfriday.com and bfads.net post store deals as soon as they're released.
They both also feature deals for Cyber Monday.
That way you can search for your game plan for what to buy where.
For the best buying guides and product reviews, visit cnet.com.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNet for CBS news.
[MUSIC]
Tech Industry
Up Next
5 tips for free-tier Spotify users
1:53
How to permanently delete Facebook
1:08
How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL
1:28
Keep your Amazon deliveries secure
1:03
4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts
2:06
Ways to share your photos without using social media
1:03
Pixel 3 settings you should change right now
2:11
Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber Monday