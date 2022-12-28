Best Bluetooth Speakers of 2022: From Pocket-Size to Big Boom Boxes 4:11 Watch Now

Best Bluetooth Speakers of 2022: From Pocket-Size to Big Boom Boxes

Dec 28, 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: Playlists podcasts, funky bass played by Thundercat. If you want to groove to songs about cats and don't mind sharing with other people, then Bluetooth speakers are the way to go. And no matter if you prefer big boom boxes or palm size ones, I've got five recommendations. I'll be sure to rock you into the new year. Speaker 1: The Bose SoundLink Flex is one of my personal favorites and while the speaker came out late last year, this speaker is still one of the best sounding speakers [00:00:30] around Cena, executive editor and audio expert David Carnoy states. The Flex, arguably is the best sounding wireless speaker for its compact size. It offers great base and unmatched clarity, especially in the vocals. The speaker gave me a newfound appreciation for songs I've heard countless times. Thanks to its ability to separate each individual instrument in the mix. It's silicone exterior is soft and doesn't easily scuff up Boes claims it's steel grill won't peel or flake and resistant to corrosion and UV light, and if you have two flexes, you [00:01:00] can even pair them together to make a stereo output. I was very impressed by this feature and found myself lounging around just listening to music for hours. Overall, the SoundLink Flex is one of my favorite ways to listen. Speaker 1: It currently retails for $150. The Wonder Boom two is one of my favorite Bluetooth speakers, and the three is no different. The three has improved battery life, a new Bluetooth chip that allows for up to 131 feet of range compared to just 100. Its unique. Mini soda can shape, allows for great listening angles no matter which side you're on. The [00:01:30] sound is also consistently well-balanced no matter the genre. On its bottom is an outdoor mode button that immediately makes a speaker louder and clearer and just like the Wonder Boom two, this can also float in water. It comes in four colors, including this grain greenish one. However, it does lack an in-app equalizer, which is a bummer because it's a pretty common feature nowadays. Despite this, I still think the solid choice for $100. Next up is the JBL Flip six. If you're familiar with the previous version, this [00:02:00] model will look very similar, but with improved sound quality, especially in its base, it's fully waterproof and dustproof with an IP six seven rating, it delivers 12 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. It's compact and lightweight enough to carry around, but if you want to go completely hands free, you can use the rope that's tied around the speaker. Speaker 1: If you're in the market for something small and for on the go, I'd suggest the storm box micro too. It's about the size of your palm. It's great to tie it around your belt or bike handle. And [00:02:30] despite its small size, it still delivers a pretty well-balanced and decently loud experience. It also has a built-in power bank. Perfect. If your phone is running low on battery throughout the day, its design may not be the most eye-catching, but its portability and solid sound quality makes the micro two easy to recommend. The micro two retails at $60, but it's oftentimes on sale for even less throughout the year. TRI is known for its great audio quality at an affordable price and their latest speaker. The Tri Bit storm box blast is no different. It is an I P [00:03:00] X seven waterproof rated. The first thing that grabbed me were the bursts of colors that jumped to every beat. Speaker 1: It'll be hard to find a more eye-catching speaker than this one right here. And if you want to turn at the base even more, you can press the X base button. But we suggest diving into the EQ and the Tri Bit app for better balancing, especially in the mid-range. But I've gotta admit, this thing is pretty freaking heavy. Clocking in at about 12 pounds. I found it to be difficult to carry around for long periods of time. It does make for solid replacement for dumbbells though earlier in the year. We feature the motion boom plus by [00:03:30] anchor, which is also a fantastic boom box. It's about half the weight and the music sounds consistently well-balanced, but after spending time with both, I end up gravitating more toward the blast due to its fun colors and forceful base. But you should be satisfied choosing either one of these. So there you have it, five of my favorite speakers from this year, from the biggest to the smallest, no matter what size. I promise they all sound great, but I want to hear from you. What's your favorite Bluetooth speaker? Were there any that missed a list? Feel free to let me know in the comments below. And if you'd like to [00:04:00] stay on top of the latest in tech, then make sure to like and subscribe to Cena for even more. Thank you so much for watching.