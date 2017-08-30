CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Deals
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Photography
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Photo Galleries
Video
Forums
CNET Magazine
Latest Stories
Subscribe
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Next Big Thing
Special Features
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
All Deals
Tech Deals
Non-Tech Deals
Audio Deals
Cell Phone Deals
Desktop Deals
Laptop Deals
Hard Drive & Storage Deals
Printer Deals
Tablet Deals
Camera Deals
Monitor Deals
Software Deals
TV Deals
Web Hosting
VPN Services
WordPress Hosting
Domain Names
Download
Search
Join CNET
Member Benefits
Sign In to CNET
Signed in as
My Profile
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Best back to school tech under $50"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Unhosted
Best back to school tech under $50
Here are some cool, cheap back to school gadgets, that might fit your budget.
1:54
/
August 30, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Best back to school tech under $50.
Coming up next
Make your phone's battery last longer when the power goes out
4 things the Galaxy Note 8 can do that the Galaxy S8 can't
6 most-wanted iPhone 8 features
These kids are probably better at Pokemon than you
A look back at the Samsung Note 7 debacle
Paintballing with Starship Troopers' Johnny Rico means no one...
See the future of Firefox now
Tips for better browsing with Microsoft Edge
3 easy ways to make photos look better after you take them
DJ Alison Wonderland teams up with Microsoft for 2017 tour
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Google intro AR dev kit, Apple's 4K movie pricing battle
1:02
August 30, 2017
Today's big tech headlines include Google' introduction of its first-ever AR development kit for Android, Apple's battle with Hollywood...
Play video
The Note 8 is the best screen DisplayMate has ever tested
4:29
August 29, 2017
Samsung's Note 8 has record-setting brightness and color accuracy, Google Pixel 2 is rumored for an October 5 and Fitbit releases its...
Play video
Fitbit's Ionic unveiled, IFA 2017 preview
1:42
August 29, 2017
In today's top tech stories, Fitbit announces its newest fitness smartwatch, IFA 2017 gets ready to kick off in Germany and why you...
Play video
Uber's next CEO, Apple fundraises for Hurricane Harvey
1:22
August 28, 2017
In today's top tech stories, Uber reportedly lands a new CEO, Apple fundraises for hurricane relief through iTunes and Australia launches...
Play video
Samsung's de facto chief sentenced; Amazon says Whole Foods changes are coming
1:46
August 26, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Samsung's acting head gets a five-year prison sentence after being found guilty of bribery and embezzlement....
Play video
How to set up emergency contacts on your phone
1:05
August 25, 2017
Don't wait until it's too late. Here's how to set up emergency contacts on your Android or iPhone lock screen.
Play video
Amazon outlines Whole Foods plans, Xbox in talks for crossplay with PS4
1:29
August 25, 2017
In today's top stories, Amazon announces its plans for various aspects of its Whole Foods deal. Also, Microsoft announces it's working...
Play video
The iPhone 8 could be announced on September 12
5:00
August 24, 2017
The Note 8 brings a better dual camera than the iPhone 7, Apple's face recognition works fast, plus $50 movies at home 17 days after...
Play video