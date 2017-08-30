Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Best back to school tech under $50"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Unhosted

Best back to school tech under $50

Here are some cool, cheap back to school gadgets, that might fit your budget.
1:54 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Best back to school tech under $50.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Google intro AR dev kit, Apple's 4K movie pricing battle
Google intro AR dev kit, Apple's 4K movie pricing battle
1:02 August 30, 2017
Today's big tech headlines include Google' introduction of its first-ever AR development kit for Android, Apple's battle with Hollywood...
Play video
Video: The Note 8 is the best screen DisplayMate has ever tested
The Note 8 is the best screen DisplayMate has ever tested
4:29 August 29, 2017
Samsung's Note 8 has record-setting brightness and color accuracy, Google Pixel 2 is rumored for an October 5 and Fitbit releases its...
Play video
Video: Fitbit's Ionic unveiled, IFA 2017 preview
Fitbit's Ionic unveiled, IFA 2017 preview
1:42 August 29, 2017
In today's top tech stories, Fitbit announces its newest fitness smartwatch, IFA 2017 gets ready to kick off in Germany and why you...
Play video
Video: Uber's next CEO, Apple fundraises for Hurricane Harvey
Uber's next CEO, Apple fundraises for Hurricane Harvey
1:22 August 28, 2017
In today's top tech stories, Uber reportedly lands a new CEO, Apple fundraises for hurricane relief through iTunes and Australia launches...
Play video
Video: Samsung's de facto chief sentenced; Amazon says Whole Foods changes are coming
Samsung's de facto chief sentenced; Amazon says Whole Foods changes are coming
1:46 August 26, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Samsung's acting head gets a five-year prison sentence after being found guilty of bribery and embezzlement....
Play video
Video: How to set up emergency contacts on your phone
How to set up emergency contacts on your phone
1:05 August 25, 2017
Don't wait until it's too late. Here's how to set up emergency contacts on your Android or iPhone lock screen.
Play video
Video: Amazon outlines Whole Foods plans, Xbox in talks for crossplay with PS4
Amazon outlines Whole Foods plans, Xbox in talks for crossplay with PS4
1:29 August 25, 2017
In today's top stories, Amazon announces its plans for various aspects of its Whole Foods deal. Also, Microsoft announces it's working...
Play video
Video: The iPhone 8 could be announced on September 12
The iPhone 8 could be announced on September 12
5:00 August 24, 2017
The Note 8 brings a better dual camera than the iPhone 7, Apple's face recognition works fast, plus $50 movies at home 17 days after...
Play video