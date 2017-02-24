Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Beoncam is watching from your wrist: First Look
About Video
First Look: Beoncam is watching from your wrist
The Beoncam is a 360-degree camera that sits on your wrist. Pair it with a smartphone to see a different perspective on the world around you.
Transcript
[MUSIC] There's an old saying that goes the best camera is the one that's with you, but what if that camera is on your wrist? This is the BeonCam, a wearable 360 camera that sits on a wristband just like a watch. And it tells the time, so I guess it's a watch too. But you don't have to wear it just on your wrist There's accessories like a handlebar mount or helmet clip. Or you can just walk around with it in your hand to point and shoot. There are three buttons for recording, picture taking and power and the company promises three hours of recording time on one charge. [BACKGROUND MUSIC]>>You can see a live view of what's going on through the app and trigger the camera remotely with a phone. Flip between the raw equi-rectangular, spherical or wide angle options to get different views. So I've been wearing the camera as a watch on this wrist band for a little while now. It's very chunky. I found that when I'm wearing a jacket or anything with long sleeveS I have to pull the sleeve all the way back otherwise it gets in the vision With the camera. And also there is one big problem. I know this is a prototype so hopefully they'll fix it, however the watch itself does not lock in properly onto the wristband. So I have dropped this accidentally a lot of times. It's fallen off the wristband and it's pretty precarious. So please, I hope that they putting a locking mechanism on the final version. Video quality looks good on the phone screen, but export it to a computer and it's not all that clear. The resolution is pretty limited at just 1,000 by 1,000 pixels, recording a square video image at 25 frames a second. Stills are 5 mega pixels. But the real question is, do you really want a 360�� camera on your wrist? The makers certainly hope so. Right now this is a prototype, but forego to production with successful crowdfunding, and hopefully they can iron out some of the quirks.