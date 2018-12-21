Tech Today

Bent iPad Pros, Microsoft patches Internet Explorer

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. If you notice a slight bend in your iPad pro, Apple says it is not a defect. Offer at Mac Forums, a few people were posting complaints that their iPad pros had bent. Apple issued a statement and said some iPad pros are shipping with a very slight bend in the aluminum. It is a side effect of a cooling process in manufacturing. The issue can affect both sizes of the iPad Pro. After nine months Uber will be bringing a self driving cars back on the road. In match a woman was killed by a self driving Uber vehicle while the car was in full autonomous mode. Uber then removed its self-driving cars while its program was being investigated the head of Ubers autonomous vehicle project said that over the past nine months the company has made safety core to everything it does Microsoft has issued an update to Internet Explorer after finding a major flaw. The bug could allow an attacker to remotely execute code, and do things like install programs, or delete data. Microsoft said, in a web based attack scenario, an attacker could host a website that is designed to exploit the vulnerability, and then convince the user to view the website. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
