Hi. I'm Megan Wollerton for CNET and this is the Belkin WeMo Light Switch. This Light Switch joins Belkin's line of home automation products designed to make your life so much easier. It connects to your WiFi so it's really easy to hook up and you can now control everything remotely from your smartphone or tablet. Let's talk a little bit about installation and safety. Belkin has a great video on their website that are linked to in the review below but it will really take you through everything you need to et this thing installed. The one thing that you may not have that could be a problem is the neutral wire. It's the white wire and you're gonna have to try different switch if you don't have that. If you've never worked with electrical wiring before, this will be a bit of challenge. There are a lot of wires and they're all colored and you don't really know what's what. So, you really should work with a friend who's done it before or at least have a voltage tester handy to make sure that you don't electric view yourself. This Light Switch won't work on a dimmer settings. So, if you wanna change the level of lighting, you're gonna have to find something else. It also won't work if you have a couple different switches on a single plate. So, that's another problem that some people have with it. And another thing, this Light Switch is only available in white right now but if you want to, you can replace the plate with one that you already have. So, if you have a certain designer one or something you wanna do, then you can exchange this part. This part will remain the same but you can make this a different color. Also, using the most app is so easy. You just turn it on and off and you can set it just like you set an alarm on your smartphone. You can also schedule rule which is really, really easy and it's so much better than using those old clunky plug-ins that you have to dial and have to set everything just so. This just lets you scroll through. You can select a time. So, if you wanted your porch light to come on at 6:00 PM for you to come home, it will be there on waiting for you. Or if you're going out of town and you really wanna set certain lights to come on and off to deter that [unk] or whatever, then you're good to go. Another thing we really love about this is that it works with if this than that. That's an app that allows you to really customize your experience. So, I actually had it send me tweets and e-mails and text messages when I wanted to see that the light was on. So, the light switch is on, boom! I get a text. It's kinda cool. I don't know why I would need to get a text but if you want to, it's there. This Light Switch is $49.99, so each switch is about 50 bucks and it's great if you like to do presets but don't wanna work with one of those old-fashioned dials. Otherwise, it's kind of a novelty. You know, it's kinda cool that I can turn my light on and off from anywhere but unless I have a really specific use for it, I don't think I would really need this. For CNET.com, I'm Megan Wollerton and this is the Belkin WeMo Light Switch.