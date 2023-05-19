Bear Star Mattress Review: A New Premium Design to the Bear Hybrid 9:06 Watch Now

Bear Star Mattress Review: A New Premium Design to the Bear Hybrid

May 19, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So the Bear Hybrid Mattress has a completely new look and a new name, but is there anything significantly different about it? Well, we're gonna be talking about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cena.com and we have our solar review of the updated Bear Star hybrid mattress. Now, the old Bear Hybrid, the one that you can't really get anymore, was one of our favorite affordable hybrid mattresses. But what about this new one? [00:00:30] Well, we're gonna be talking about everything you need to know about the star hybrid, like what it's actually made of, what it's gonna feel like for you to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it costs, and who might want to get this mattress. We're gonna delve into how it's different from the old version as well, and we're gonna have a ton of information linked in the description to help you with your mattress search, including more information about all the updated bear mattresses since they're doing an entire revamp of their mattress lineup. Let's get in the video by covering the policies you should expect should you decide to order the Bear Star Hybrid Mattress. Speaker 1: This is stuff like shipping returns, periods, and warranties. Now, Barry did send us out this bed for free so we can test it [00:01:00] out and tell you about it, but if you want for yourself, you're gonna start with free bed in a box. Shipping the inboxing process is fairly quick and easy to do. We've done it literally hundreds of times over here and it's still kind of fun to watch your new mattress inflate before your eyes. However, we do recommend having someone there to help you, especially for a bed like this, which is a bit burier and heavier than your average bed in a boxed mattress. And another thing I wanna mention is that right when you unbox a bed, there's a really good chance that it might look a little misshapen. It might feel really, really soft. Like if you lay down on it, you might sink all the way down to your foundation [00:01:30] or your floor, and it might have a bit of a smell to it. Speaker 1: This is totally normal. It's just because the bed has been compressed in that plastic for such a long time that it just needs a day or two to fully inflate and reach's proper furnace level. So if the bed looks totally weird outta the box, don't worry. It's perfectly normal. Once the bed arrives out your door from your trial period of 120 nights begin, so you have about four months of sleep on the bed at home to really determine whether or not you like it and you want to keep it. I'm guessing you probably will keep the mattress because you're doing a ton of research, you're watching online videos about mattresses. However, if you decide that you don't like the mattress [00:02:00] for whatever reason within the trial window, you can return it and get a full refund. Or if you decide to keep the bed, which again, you probably will, you're looking at a lifetime warranty with the Bar Star hybrid. Speaker 1: So that's all the policy stuff. They do go a bit above and beyond the usual online mattress standard with the trial period and the warranty, but policies aren't really the reason you're gonna be buying this mattress. You're gonna wanna know about a lot of other things, and we're gonna start with this construction and feel. So this is a 13 inch thick mattress that has four layers under the cover. So at the very, very bottom, you just have a very dense layer of support [00:02:30] foam. It's super thin, and this is just so the coils have something to sit on, and the coils are gonna be the primary support layer of the Bear Star Hybrid. Given the name hybrid, that is what you would normally expect. We like to categorize beds into two different categories. Hybrids in all foams, hybrids are a combination of coils and foams, and all foam beds have entirely foam layers under the cover. Speaker 1: Just something to remember, the bed uses pocketed coils, which is again what you would expect. We don't really encounter any mattress brand that uses traditional inner springs [00:03:00] as opposed to pocketed coils because pocketed coils provide you the same level of support while doing a lot better job at isolating motion. So they're basically better with no real downsides. Having coils as a support base means this bed is gonna be accommodating for heavier body types. You're pretty much always recommend if you're 20, 20 pounds or more. Two, looking into getting a coil mattress. This is just because coils provide more long-term support and durability. You'd probably be fine on an all foam bed for a number of years, but you obviously want your mattress to last as long as possible and a coil mattress, in our opinion, [00:03:30] just has a better chance of doing that. The next layer above those coils is a transition layer, which is what Bear calls their responsive comfort foam. Speaker 1: This stuff is here, so you have a nice buffer between the coils and the primary comfort layer on top, which is gel memory foam. And then the whole thing is wrapped up by a really nice quilted cover that I think most people will find at nice and soft and breathable. The biggest difference from what we can tell in the construction and design of the Bear Star Hybrid versus the old Bear hybrid is that the pillow top is a much more pronounced look. [00:04:00] And I say, look, because from what we can tell, the foams on the star hybrid are virtually identical to the ones you found on the Old Bear hybrid. So maybe you have a friend who bought the Bear hybrid and you really liked how it felt. I think you'll get virtually the same feel on the star hybrid. We did observe a very subtle difference in feel with the star hybrid in comparison to the old one, but overall, I still think you're gonna be getting a really nice accommodating soft neutral feel with the Bear Star hybrid. Speaker 1: I find it hard to imagine that someone will lay down on this mattress [00:04:30] and find it strictly uncomfortable. The combination of the coils, the responsive transition layer and the pressure leaving memory foam on top creates just a really accommodating soft neutral feel that I think most people should probably enjoy or at least be able to get by on a feel like this is pretty popular because most people will generally like it, and especially couples who might have slightly different preferences when it comes to feel, will probably be able to compromise on something like the Bear Star Hybrid. Let's also just briefly touch on the cover of the Bear Star hybrid. [00:05:00] Before Bear did their whole big rebrand, they love to talk about the salient material found in their covers and how it was supposedly able to help athletes and just people who live a more athletic lifestyle, get better sleep, and have quicker recovery times and increase circulation. Speaker 1: This is why in the past, a bear definitely marker themselves more toward athletes more explicitly. They seem to place less emphasis on that stuff now, and they're actually calling their salient covers Sleep Recovery technology. We'll try and link more information about it down below in the description. [00:05:30] We don't put a ton of stock into the whole salient cover thing over here. There are some studies to back up these claims. We'll try and link 'em in the description if you wanna learn more about it. If you do lead a more athletic lifestyle, the best thing you can do is just find the best mattress for you to help you get the best sleep. Maybe it's this one, maybe it's not. I don't think the salient cover thing is really gonna move the needle for you. Let's move over to the subject of firmness. Now, this is obviously a really important factor when selecting your next mattress. Speaker 1: And in our testing, we found the bar star hybrid to be right around a medium on our firmness scale. This means it should be generally pretty accommodating for all sleeper types, back, [00:06:00] stomach, side, and combination. A medium firmness works especially well for combo sleepers because you can pretty comfortably get by in any sleeping position. And a medium also works really well for couples where maybe one of you is a back sleeper and one of you is a side sleeper. Now, medium's not gonna be perfect for everybody. If you are more of a strict back sleeper, you might be looking for something firmer like the Bear Pro hybrid, or if you are more of a side sleeper, you might be looking for something softer. Again, it should work pretty well for everybody, and this bed is just really accommodating with its firmness and feel. [00:06:30] Let's talk about a few other things for couples, namely edge support and Motion Isolation. Speaker 1: The Edge support refers to how well the outer edges of the mattress hold up under pressure, and the coils in the Bar Star Hybrid on the outer edges are actually extra reinforced, which makes the edge support quite good. I don't think you have any issues if you're sleeping on the outer edges of the mattress. The motion isolation on the other hand, is just gonna be okay because it is a coil mattress that doesn't use a lot of memory foam. You will get some cross mattress motion. Like I mentioned earlier, pocketed coils are way better than old school [00:07:00] Inner Springs isolating motion. So I don't think it'll be a huge issue. If you want the best motion isolation, you're gonna want a bed made entirely a foam layers. It uses a lot of memory foam bet that type of mattress isn't for everybody. Let's move over to the subject of pricing now. Speaker 1: And one of the things we really liked about the Old Bear Hybrid was that it was generally really affordable for what you were getting, and we thought it was a great value. And from what we can tell, that stays the same with the Bear Star Hybrid. For a queen size, you're looking at MSRP of about 1,750 bucks, which is a bit more expensive than what [00:07:30] you should actually be paying. From what we've seen, bear has really consistent discounts throughout the year that are pretty steep, and when you factor in discounts, you should be paying somewhere at 1,150 for the Bear Star Hybrid, which makes it very affordable. A quality hybrid bed like this tends to go around 1500 bucks, if not 1700, like the Wink Bed or the Sona Mattress. I think there are a few extra bells and whistles on those mattresses that put it above the Bear Star Hybrid in a few different categories, but I think this is a excellent value mattress. Speaker 1: Now, these prices are subject [00:08:00] to change at pretty much always. Mattress brands do change their pricing structures around pretty regularly, and considering Bear has basically redesigned their entire mattress lineup, I wouldn't be surprised to see their prices change in the not too distant future. So make sure you look down below in the description of what's current on this particular mattress and all the other bedroom bear. And that leads us to the question, who should think about getting the Bear Star hybrid? I think that's a pretty wide range of people. The only people I would exclude are people looking for a more specific style of mattress or a more specific firmness. If you want a strict memory foam feel in your mattress, [00:08:30] this really isn't for you. If you're looking for something noticeably firm or noticeably soft, this isn't really for you either. But if you just want something that's generally pretty accommodating, it should work, especially well for couples and at a pretty low price point, I think you'll probably really enjoy the star hybrid. But let us know what you think right down below in the comments section. We'd love to get your thoughts, and again, tons of stuff in the description, so I'm sure to take a look, including discounts we can find to help save you money on this mattress. If you found this video helpful, interesting, make sure you get a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel, but it's gonna do it for me. This is owned to scene at home. I'll see [00:09:00] you in the next one.