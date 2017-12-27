Be your own lighting designer with the Noon Smart Lighting System

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET Smart Home
Be your own lighting designer with the Noon Smart Lighting SystemThis $400 starter kit replaces your existing light switches and works with regular light bulbs to create smart lighting compatible with Amazon Alexa.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Noon Home brings DIY lighting design into your smart home with the $400 Noon smart lighting system starter kit. Noon home offers layer light which is the organization of ambient, task, and accent lighting in a room. In these kit, they replaces your current switches, you'll get one room director switch, two extension switches and three wall plate. The room director connects to your Wi-Fi, and Noon identifies each lightbulb in the room by detecting how much power is going to it. From there the Noon app guides you through three basic scenes, as well as customization options. Noon works with nearly every type of common lightbulb including incandescents, LEDs, CFLs, and flourescent bulbs. It also includes features like Night Light, for motion activated low-level lighting and vacation For scenes mimicking your daily patterns when you're out of time. I have two issues with the new smart lighting system. First, the price tag. A $400 starter kit is a lot to pay for one remote smart lighting. If you purchase separately the room director switch costs $200 and each extension switch costs $100. And that's pretty pricey for a smart lighting system that lets you keep your current bulbs, but doesn't integrate into the smart home as broadly as Lutron's Caseta line of switches and costs a lot less. Second, it doesn't work with lamps plugged into outlets or with ceiling Stand light. And the lamps aren't such a big deal, but there are several rooms in my house where a ceiling fan is also the main source of light. If professional lighting design is what you're after, Noon looks great. Brings layered light scenes into your home and adds smarts without replacing every lightbulb. If you're looking for a smart switch that plays nicely with lots of smart home platforms and products, Lutron's Caseta switches are still your best bet. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]