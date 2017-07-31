Battle of the Motorola budget phones: G5 Plus vs. E4

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET Tech Review
Battle of the Motorola budget phones: G5 Plus vs. E4I compare the budget Moto G5 Plus against the ultra budget Moto E4 -- either way you're going to save some money.
Transcript
Millenials are criticized for buying avocado toast and $4 coffee instead of saving money. I like avocado toast and coffee. So what about saving money in other parts of your life? Like your smartphone. Instead of paying $650 $50 that you could pay $300 for the Moto G5 Plus or a $130 for the Moto E4. Two of my faves, but which one should you get? [MUSIC] Welcome to the wonderful world of Moto Robo Budget Phones. So, let's talk bill. Moto G5 Plus is metal, the Moto E4 is plastic, but it's back and battery are removable. Also, the E4 looks like a chubby iPhone 7. The V5 plus has a [UNKNOWN] processor, and twice the ram, and everything is quick and breezy in use. The E4 actually does pretty well with what it has. Playing game attended well, the only time I had those lag was opening the camera or processing a trap. Both phones have a fingerprint reader, and Moto's nifty shortcuts that turn it into a mini trackpad. Swipe left to go back, swipe right to show recents. Tap to go home, and long press to bring up Google Assistant. But the camera is where the biggest differences come out. The [UNKNOWN] Plus has a 12 megapixel camera and can shoot 4k video. Images are nice and have good detail. The Moto E4 has an eight megapixel camara and shoots 1080 P video. Images are ok but have less dynamic range and detail than the E5 plus. Video on the E4 is well, pretty bad. But the E4 does have a LED flash for the selfie camera so that's cool, right? Both phones do have some short comings like no NFC, which means no android page, and the camera's don't have optical image stabilization. So what's the verdict here? If money is your absolute concern, you can't do better than the $130 Moto E4. But if you want a budget phone that has a more premium feel and features, the G5 Plus is the one to buy. Either way, imagine all the avocado toast and coffee you can buy.