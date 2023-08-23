Back-to-School Essentials You Actually Need 7:43 Watch Now

Back-to-School Essentials You Actually Need

Aug 23, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: It is everyone's favorite time of year back to school. I can feel your excitement through the screen, but in all seriousness, don't click away because I'm gonna share my list of back to school essentials. We're talking tech, tech accessories and more to hopefully make your academic life a little easier. Speaker 1: I'm Jessica and I graduated college two years ago, so from [00:00:30] one recent student to another, this is what you actually need. I use all of this now to, so even if you're not in school, hopefully this list can still help you. All of the products are in the description along with chapters. If you wanna skip around, let's get into it. Taking digital handwritten notes is something I wish I did sooner. Handwriting can help with retaining information and doing it digitally allows you to store your notes in the cloud or on your computer and save some trees. I did this with an iPad in college and liked that, but to be [00:01:00] totally honest, there are less expensive options that I probably would've used if I'd known about them at the time. This is the remarkable two. An E Ink sketch tablet that starts at $300 like an iPad. Speaker 1: You can use it to take handwritten notes, annotate PDFs, and store your notes electronically. And in my experience, it has a more paper-like feel than using an Apple pencil on the iPad. This is the Rocket Book core reusable notebook, and it's an even more affordable option at just $37. This thing [00:01:30] is really cool. You can write in it with pilot friction pens, scan your notes with the Rocket Book app and send them to the cloud. Then just dampen the included microfiber towel to erase the page and dry it to reuse it. In my opinion, this feels the closest to writing on regular paper and allows you to store your notes electronically. You're just missing out on the ability to annotate PDFs. I've referred handwriting my notes, but I like doing pretty much everything else on my laptop. You know, writing essays, taking Zoom calls, checking Instagram when [00:02:00] I should have been watching a lecture, that kind of stuff. Speaker 1: There are tons of laptops and what you pick will ultimately come down to what you study, but I saw a lot of MacBooks on campus and used one myself, so that's what I'd buy if I were starting school this fall, specifically starting at a thousand dollars. The 13 inch M one MacBook Air is currently the most affordable air and is a solid choice if you'll be using your laptop for the kinds of tasks I mentioned. And if you are only gonna get one thing from this list, this is also what I'd recommend grabbing. [00:02:30] But from one student to another, you should not pay full price for it. I've seen it drop down to $750 at retailers like Best Buy. And if you do wanna buy it at Apple, get it from the Education store for 10% off. And if you have one, buy it on an Apple card for 3% cash back. Speaker 1: That's what I did when I bought my last laptop. Apple's also currently offering up to a $150 Apple gift card with a Mac purchase, as well as 20% off AppleCare Plus for its back to school sale. Carrying this thing [00:03:00] is a workout. You'll be lugging that laptop from home to lecture halls to libraries and more, so you'll wanna protect it. This is a keyboard cover and laptop case bundle from Mo CISO, and it's $19 at Amazon now. Why do you need it? Well, by the time I graduated, my keyboard had gathered so many crumbs that I couldn't fully press down on all of the keys gross and could have been prevented with this. And if you happen to spill liquid on your keyboard, [00:03:30] which happens to some of us, it's me. I'm some of us. This will help protect it, and a case will prevent your laptop from getting scratched or dented. Speaker 1: Plus, I accumulated a lot of stickers in college from clubs and events, and having a case meant I could put them on my laptop without feeling like I was damaging it. This bundle includes other accessories, like a screen protector, but I prefer cleaning my screen with a microfiber cloth. So I can't recommend that part of the set. But I do love the case and keyboard [00:04:00] cover and for extra cushioning on the go. This is Thank you, the Vago Puffy laptop sleeve, and it's $32. I love this because it's made of recycled material and comes in really fun patterns. I have this cherry one, which isn't available right now, but Bagu periodically refreshes their designs and there is always something cool. I'm showing all of these accessories on my work laptop, which is a MacBook Pro, but they are also available for the MacBook Air. I recommended headphones were [00:04:30] a must for me to really get in the zone. Speaker 1: If you can go without noise cancellation, the $60 Sony CH five 20 headphones are a good option. They're lightweight and comfortable and have decent sound quality and a great battery life. I've even seen the black pair drop down to as low as $38 at retailers like Amazon. That is amazing. I never had noise canceling headphones in school, but here's a Hawkeye used for a similar effect listening to white noise through my headphones. I used this study Power audio [00:05:00] on YouTube, and it does a pretty decent job of dulling outside noise. Plus, who wouldn't be inspired to be productive by this cover art, but if actual noise cancellation is a non-negotiable for you, the $150 Sony CH seven 20 N headphones are another good option. They are also lightweight and comfy and have good sound quality and great noise canceling and ambient modes. Headphones are great for studying, but I preferred wearing earbuds as I walked around campus. Speaker 1: One because they're less bulky, [00:05:30] and two, because they let in a bit more sound so I could stay aware of my surroundings. I used the original AirPods in college and still recommend them more specifically, I'd get the second gen version because the sound quality is great for what I need. And because starting at $130, they're currently the most affordable AirPods at Apple, and I've seen them drop down to a hundred dollars. We love that. Next, aside from getting a degree, what is college if not sitting on the grass in between classes, [00:06:00] vibing to music with your friends, here is the speaker I'd recommend for that. The J B L Go three Eco, it's $50 water and dust proof and has surprisingly good sound quality for how small it is. And it's largely made of recycled materials to make it more sustainable. That is a lot of tech and you're gonna have to charge it all, but you can use this. Speaker 1: This is the $60 anchor, 7 35 charging brick. I was constantly looking for multiple outlets at once in school when I should have just had this. There are [00:06:30] two U S B C ports and a U Ss B A port, so you can charge three devices at once. Game changer. This is perhaps the nerdiest thing I am including in this list, but aside from a laptop, this $7 lifem mate, badge holder may be the most important thing you buy for school. In college, my student ID was my key to everything, dorms, dining halls, libraries, you name it. So I needed easy access to it. I liked having it on a lanyard like this. [00:07:00] And my last back to school essential is this backpack from Mat Italian Mateen Mate Inn. I don't really know, but it's great. It's $40, but I've seen it as low as $24 at retailers like Amazon, which is amazing. I've been using it for over six months and it's maintained its shape and has lots of pockets, which I love, including this hidden back pocket. And something really cool is that this backpack is also a charger. Just plug a power bank into [00:07:30] it and you are good to go. And those, my friend, are my recommendations for back to School Essentials. Thank you so much for watching.