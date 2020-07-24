Baby Yoda Hot Wheels car revealed at Comic-Con panel
Toys and Tabletop Games
Transcript
And I think this one is pretty self explanatory but let me know what you think.
Yes Child.
Yeah, we had a lot of fun with this one and we really scrambled to get it out as quickly as we could.
We were so excited to do this character.
One really fun thing that we incorporated.
This is sort of a.
Sorta surprised little feature in this car so when you roll it along, you'll actually see the roof will pop up and down, almost as if the little baby is kinda picking up out of the pram.
So it's really cool the way it's the way it's executed and
Just a fun little feature.
You can see of course, the ears are sort of represented as like little intakes on the side and the windshield obviously represents its eyes.
Even have an indication of its tiny little hands in the headlight openings.
Yes, totally.
I know Lucasfilm is beyond thrilled with how the child has resonated I personally am super excited for the new Mandalorian season to come out this October and the child character car itself will be available in spring of 21 To Brian's point and if you know you guys aren't aware, within Die Cast character cars actually have anywhere from 14 to 18 month development timeline.
So, it's something that we definitely try and push as much as we can in execution.
But when we can execute on such great characters like this, I think it makes all the difference and just tying in if you guys didn't know, Mattel also offers one of the most incredible items for the child with the plush item that I'm sure you all have seen.
But again, just a really fun character.
And Brian, I love the way that your team executed this as well.
Awesome thanks.
