/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam

Phones

Up Next

How to set up and use Apple Pay with your Apple Watch
apple-pay-1

Up Next

How to set up and use Apple Pay with your Apple Watch

Alexa has its own widget -- how to add it to your iPhone's home screen
add-alexa-to-your-iphones-home-screen-3

Alexa has its own widget -- how to add it to your iPhone's home screen

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices
dsc00540

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices

How to improve your TV's dialogue
how-4

How to improve your TV's dialogue

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps
how-to-reinstall-macos-big-sur-3

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery
pxl-20210826-153357776

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

How to choose an app for investing

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options
yt-howto-alexa-8

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

How Zach King creates his mind-bending illusions on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram
zach-king-x-cnet-2

How Zach King creates his mind-bending illusions on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam
text-scam2

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam

Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 8, Duo 2, Studio Laptop and more
tt-092321

Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 8, Duo 2, Studio Laptop and more

2021 Polaris Slingshot review: Still crazy, but more civilized
slingshot-review-still-v1

2021 Polaris Slingshot review: Still crazy, but more civilized

Impossible Pork is finally available. Here's where you can try it
yt-impossible-pork-v05

Impossible Pork is finally available. Here's where you can try it

Microsoft announces new Surface devices and accessories in online event
tt-092221

Microsoft announces new Surface devices and accessories in online event

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

Microsoft introduces Surface Adaptive Kit
access

Microsoft introduces Surface Adaptive Kit

Four people will spend a year living in this 3D-printed Mars habitat
mars-3d-printed-habitat-4

Four people will spend a year living in this 3D-printed Mars habitat

iOS 15 best features: How Focus mode improved my iPhone
ios15-still

iOS 15 best features: How Focus mode improved my iPhone

2022 Toyota Tundra first look: The next-gen full-size truck is here
tundra-first-look-still-v1

2022 Toyota Tundra first look: The next-gen full-size truck is here

Apple's iOS 15 is here, Amazon reveals new Paperwhites
tt09-21-2021-00-00-47-11-still026

Apple's iOS 15 is here, Amazon reveals new Paperwhites

Latest Products All latest products

Surface Duo 2: Microsoft's two-screen wonder gets another shot at premium phone fame
yt-surface-duo-2-c

Surface Duo 2: Microsoft's two-screen wonder gets another shot at premium phone fame

Hands-on with Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio
nda-surface-pro-8-1

Hands-on with Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio

Review: The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini check all the boxes
yt-iphone-13-n-mini-review-3

Review: The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini check all the boxes

iOS 15 best features: How Focus mode improved my iPhone
ios15-still

iOS 15 best features: How Focus mode improved my iPhone

Ring 4 or Nest Doorbell Battery? Find the better fit for your porch
wireless-doorbell-vs-4

Ring 4 or Nest Doorbell Battery? Find the better fit for your porch

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120
yt-firstlook-gopro-hero-10-b

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120