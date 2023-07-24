Avocado Eco Organic Mattress Review: Avocado's Affordable Hybrid Bed 5:44 Watch Now

Jul 24, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So you may have heard of the avocado green mattress, which is one of the most popular latex from hybrid mattresses on the market, but what about their more affordable eco organic mattress? We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am Aena, and we have our solar review of the avocado Eco organic mattress. This bed is kind of a stripped down version of the avocado green mattress with a little bit fewer options, but it's also much more affordable. We're gonna talk [00:00:30] about what this bed is made of, what it actually feels like to sleep on, how firm it is, that price point, which we're probably be very interested in, and who is this mattress actually gonna be good for? If you find this video helpful or interesting, make sure you give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. That certainly helps us out, and there's gonna be a lot of information in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including our full written review of this bed, any discounts we can find, and maybe some other latex home hybrid beds. Speaker 1: If you're interested, let's just briefly cover the policies. This bed is backed by, this is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. We're just gonna throw 'em up on screen for you. I don't really wanna get into too many details because [00:01:00] in my opinion, they're pretty self-explanatory except for the returns. Some people seem to think that in order to return one of these mattresses, you somehow have to wrap it back up and put it back in the box and ship it back to them. That's not really the case. It's actually virtually impossible for you to put this mattress back in a box because there's actually a very specialized machine that roll packs the beds for shipping. So it's virtually impossible for you to do at home. So in order to return a mattress, you just call the company up and they'll usually coordinate with someone in your area to come pick up the mattress, and it often gets donated to charity. Speaker 1: So do not be intimidated [00:01:30] by the mattress returns process if you don't like it. Let's move on to the more important stuff now, like what this mattress is actually made of and what's gonna feel like for you to sleep on. So the construction of the avocado eco organic mattress is pretty simple. On paper. You have a base of recycled steel coils that'll provide you with a lot of bounce and airflow, and then you have a pretty thick layer of latex foam, which is the primary comfort layer of the bed, and then you have a thinner layer of wool that adds to the comfort of the bed and acts as a natural fire barrier. Then the whole thing is wrapped up with a nice [00:02:00] cotton cover. So when I said this Mattress's construction is simple on paper, basically what I meant was it doesn't have a ton of different layers inside, but where it does get a little bit fancy is that pretty much every single material that goes into this avocado mattress and any avocado mattress all have a ton of certifications to show off just how organic they are. Speaker 1: You can go on Avocado's website and there will be a laundry list of certifications. And all of the materials are certified organic, which is really important, and they have a bunch of certifications from different organizations to show that they are also ethically sourced. [00:02:30] They even have a pretty cool video about how they source their latex foams, which I would recommend watching if you're interested. It's a pretty interesting process. So if you're looking for a mattress that is totally certified organic and all ethically sourced, this is gonna be a fantastic option for you. And then perhaps more importantly, the feel of the avocado Eco organic mattress is pretty distinctive, which is a latex foam hybrid. So latex foam behaves in a pretty unique way. It is very unlike a lot of other foams used in mattresses these days. I like to describe latex foam as almost the exact opposite of a memory foam because when you [00:03:00] press down on it and release the pressure from it, it snaps back into its original shape almost immediately. Speaker 1: And a lot of other foams will sort of have your fist impression and then slowly rise back into its original shape. Latex foam does not do that, so it gives you plenty of comfort and cushioning, but you don't really sink into it all that much. And so you get a nice responsive feel on a latex foam bed. And I think a lot of people will probably enjoy. I know I do, but if you're specifically looking for a more sink in feel to your next mattress, then this really isn't that at all, and I would recommend you look elsewhere. [00:03:30] Let's move over to talking about firmness now. And in our testing, we found this bed to be quite a bit firmer than advertise on Avocado's website. We had it at at least at a medium firm, probably a little bit firmer than that, somewhere between a medium firm and a true firm on our scale, which means, in our opinion, this bed is most ideal for back and stomach sleepers. Speaker 1: If you are a combination sleeper who spends part of the night on their side, you will probably be okay. But if you favor your side at night, I would recommend looking for something softer. It just probably won't give you enough pressure relief for your hips and shoulders, and you might develop pain there over time. [00:04:00] Avocado does make some softer options like the avocado green mattress with the optional pillow top. And there are other softer latex foam hybrid beds out there. We'll try and make some other options down below in the description, but if you do favor your back or your stomach while you're sleeping, I think you'll probably really enjoy the firmness of the eco organic. And I teased the price point of this mattress earlier in the video, and that's because this is one of the more affordable beds in its class. A queen size retails for around $1,300 before factoring in discounts. Speaker 1: Avocados, one of those brands that generally doesn't offer discounts a [00:04:30] year round, but will offer something around major holidays. The closest one coming up, I think is 4th of July. So if you're looking to buy this mattress, you might wanna wait until a major holiday like that to help bring that price down a little bit. And this compares pretty well to other latex foam hybrid beds out there. And the ones that are more affordable don't have as many certifications. They're not necessarily fully certified organic like this one. So if that is important to you, this is probably the most affordable mattress. With all of these certifications available, make sure you look down below in the description for more information about all those certifications, [00:05:00] the up-to-date pricing on this mattress. Sometimes mattress brands will change their pricing structures around sometimes. So this price is as we're recording this video and any discounts might be able to find. Speaker 1: And that leaves us with the question, who should think about picking up the avocado eco organic mattress for themselves? And I think it's really for people who want to make sure that all the products they bring into their home are certified organic. The firm and field might not be for everybody. I know strict side sleepers probably won't really like this mattress all that much. However, if you are looking for an affordable option that is also 100% certified organic with a ton of different certifications, [00:05:30] this is probably your best bet. But let us know what you think about the Eco Organic Mattress, right us below in the comments and we have a ton of info in the description, so we're sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. It's gonna do it for me. This is, own A Seat At Home. See you the next one.