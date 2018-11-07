Autonomous shape-shifting robots have arrived (What the Future)

Restaurants are hungry for data, and waitlist apps are feeding them
Be wary of posts claiming voting machines are hacked
Red Bull Rampage brings extreme bike racing to your living room
Scammers are targeting interested voters with fake websites
Election hacking: What you need to know
Google employees protest tech giant's handling of sexual misconduct
iPad Pro 2018 and MacBook Air 2018: First impressions
Why you should skip the new iPad Pro
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
Apple iPad Pro and Mac Mini reviews arrive
iPad Pro: Is it a computer now?
iPhone XS vs. iPhone XR: How much better is the camera?
This smart mirror puts Alexa at your bathroom sink
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: Dolby Vision for cheap(er)
Mac Mini: Apple's tiny desktop computer gets an all-new design
Apple's iPad Pro gets a giant makeover
MacBook Air 2018 now has a Retina display
Keep your Amazon deliveries secure
4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts
Ways to share your photos without using social media
Pixel 3 settings you should change right now
Use these tricks to score extra savings
Best online styling services to try