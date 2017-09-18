Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
August's Pro lock adds smarts, but we're not sold

The August Smart Lock Pro tries to do a lot... maybe too much.
[MUSIC] The $270 Smart Lock Pro looks strikingly similar to the more affordable second gen, August SmartLock. So what exactly set's the Pro apart? For your money, you get the lock, this time with Z-Wave, in addition to the standard bluetooth, a wife connect module, and Sense. Door sense is by far my favorite August upgrade and something I'm surprised I haven't seen before. It's essentially a door window sensor with one half of the sensor built into the log and the other half as an accessory you mount on the door frame. After you configured DoorSense in the app you'll not only be able to see if the door is locked or unlocked but also if the door is open or closed. Still I'm not completely sold on the pro, if you wanna buy it in stores you have to get it bundled with the connect accessory which is only something you need if you wanna control your lock outside of Bluetooth range And weirdly, if you wanna buy the lock alone, without the connect module, you have to go through approved professional dealers. There's no retail version of the Pro that's sold as a standalone product. So should you buy this thing? For me, the value really isn't there unless you want that Z-Wave radio.

