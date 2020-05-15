August's new smart lock lives up to lofty expectations
This little puck is one of our most anticipated Smart Home products of the year.
It's called the August Wi Fi Smart Lock, and it lived up to our expectations.
It's awesome.
Let me tell you what
Alright, so out of the box.
The first thing you notice is how compact it is.
August says that it's 45% smaller than previous slacks and yeah feels like it.
You also have this new pattern along the edge.
Otherwise it looks a lot like previous August locks, just Smaller.
This is the silver one, obviously.
But there's also a matte black one on the way.
What else?
So this is the sensor that enables door sense so the app can tell you when you left your door open.
And then you have various adapters and optional cover plates.
Then in here you've got instructions and screws and everything you need to get the lock install.
The reason this lock is such a big deal is that it has Wi Fi built in.
That's rare with smart locks because of the battery drain and this is the first August lock to attempt.
with previous versions you had to buy a separate $80 Connect module or you were stuck with Bluetooth To help with battery, this is powered by these two CR123 batteries.
Previous versions just be used for ordinary delays, supposedly these last three to six months.
Like previous August locks, its retro fit so it will use your existing dead bolt, also make sure your door closes well and that your.
On a good Wi Fi connection at the door, this can't fix either of those problems.
This guy is also expensive at $250.
But you don't have to buy a Connect module.
But cr 123 is costs more to replace the delays, but Wi Fi still even bearing the expense in mind.
Here's why we love it.
So much.
It's easy to use and easy to set up, follow the instructions and enter your Wi Fi info into the August app boom.
Also, the new field makes locking and unlocking smoother and harder to find but it feels nice Gold stickers for feelings.
And I mentioned it has Wi Fi built in.
I find these great, you're not limited to Bluetooth range when you want to control the device, you can lock and unlock your door from anywhere your phone has a data connection, which is really gonna come in handy when I'm allowed to leave my place again and That's pretty much what's new.
But they do reinvent the wheel here, they just made a lock that kind of resembles a wheel.
[SOUND] And makes a funny sound when you roll it.
[SOUND] [LAUGH] And more stuff.
But lots of other stuff from previous August locks is still here and still great.
Set up smart notification, which are flexible and intuitive, So you'll know if you left the door open or if someone unlocked it manually or whatever other info you might want.
Also, you can set up an auto lock when you leave, and have it automatically unlocked when you get back home.
You can also control the lock with your smart speaker of choice.
Here's an Amazon and a Google smart speaker.
Tell them how much you'd like to lock gas.
Didn't plug them in.
That wouldn't have worked if I had plug them in.
They can control the lock though if you plug them in, plug in your smart speakers, other artists products have one our editors.
Choice before the Alexa fully featured and intuitive, they're awesome.
And this is the best one yet.
Look at how much smaller it is.
My nitpicks aren't many, I mean it is expensive and I wish you could check the battery life in the app.
It will notify you when it hits 25% But you can't see any status until then.
I really don't like buying expensive batteries.
How do you fix and that's kind of it.
It's really good.
It's winning or Editor's Choice.
If you're in the market for a retrofit Smart Lock, the new August Wi Fi model The best one out there.
Thanks for watching.
Please like and subscribe to the channel, and then have fun with your new luck.
Think of all the things you'd be able to keep out of your place thanks to this, that annoying neighbor door to door salesman, [UNKNOWN].
I mean, they don't actually have opposable thumbs that might not help.
Post mates delivery drivers who don't know the meaning of leave the food at the door in law's family that you might actually want inside, friends, any anyone social distancing is important.
Someday I'd like to see another human again.Until then, this lock is my friend
