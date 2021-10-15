/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Audi RS E-Tron GT: An EV we want to drive long distances

Electric Vehicles

Up Next

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT continues to defy convention
porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt

Up Next

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT continues to defy convention

This classic Porsche 911 is fully electric
everrati-porsche-911

This classic Porsche 911 is fully electric

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is the fastest yet
conti-gt-speed-site

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is the fastest yet

Morgan Plus Four CX-T is ready to tackle tough terrain
morgan-cxt-henry-100

Morgan Plus Four CX-T is ready to tackle tough terrain

Ferrari 812 GTS: That glorious V12 symphony just got even better
812-gts-carfection

Ferrari 812 GTS: That glorious V12 symphony just got even better

The Ferrari Portofino M is better in every way
portofino-m

The Ferrari Portofino M is better in every way

Ferrari F8 Tributo: An homage to the paddle shift
tributo-f8

Ferrari F8 Tributo: An homage to the paddle shift

The Ferrari Roma is a beautiful grand tourer with strong performance
ferrari-roma-site

The Ferrari Roma is a beautiful grand tourer with strong performance

The Aston Martin Valhalla promises to give the competition a run for its money
valhalla-00-00-58-10-still003

The Aston Martin Valhalla promises to give the competition a run for its money

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Audi RS E-Tron GT: An EV we want to drive long distances
audi-rs-etron-gt-still

Audi RS E-Tron GT: An EV we want to drive long distances

HTC's new VR device, LinkedIn to shut down in China
htc-vive-flow-cnet-review-2021-006

HTC's new VR device, LinkedIn to shut down in China

What to expect at Apple's October event
apple-preview-seq-00-08-47-15-still001

What to expect at Apple's October event

Google Pixel event on Oct. 19: What to expect
pixelpreview-00-00-16-08-still001

Google Pixel event on Oct. 19: What to expect

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED
htdia-nintendoswitch-oled-datatransfer-site

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED

William Shatner goes to space, Apple pushes against sideloading apps (again)
tt-101421-thumbnail

William Shatner goes to space, Apple pushes against sideloading apps (again)

Most Popular All most popular

How Black Friday is very different this year
htdia-blackfriday-v2

How Black Friday is very different this year

See what Michelin uses instead of air in its Uptis tires
airless-ass-seq-for-mitch-00-04-06-10-still001

See what Michelin uses instead of air in its Uptis tires

What to expect at Apple's October event
apple-preview-seq-00-08-47-15-still001

What to expect at Apple's October event

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
fl-samsungs10e

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

William Shatner's Blue Origin flight supercut
blue-origin-launch-supercut-1

William Shatner's Blue Origin flight supercut

Latest Products All latest products

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?
apple-watch-7-should-you-upgrade-3

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown
astro-lifestyle-motion

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown

Inside the lab making real holograms in midair
lightfield-lab-holograms-3837

Inside the lab making real holograms in midair

Microsoft's mighty morphin' Surface Laptop Studio
surfacelaptopstudio-00-00-31-03-still001

Microsoft's mighty morphin' Surface Laptop Studio

Amazon's Astro robot is part home helper, part surveillance machine
amazon-astro-reax-4

Amazon's Astro robot is part home helper, part surveillance machine

'Hey, Disney!' explained: Disney's twist on Alexa for home and hotels
amazon-assistants-in-disney-hotels-7

'Hey, Disney!' explained: Disney's twist on Alexa for home and hotels

Latest How To All how to videos

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED
htdia-nintendoswitch-oled-datatransfer-site

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone
galaxy-watch-1

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone

How to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone
switchandroid4

How to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone

Here's the easiest way to set up your iPhone 13
p1017477

Here's the easiest way to set up your iPhone 13

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now
how-to-upgrade-to-ios-15-00-02-34-07-still001

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam
text-scam2

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam