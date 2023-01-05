Atmos Gear Showcases Electric Skates at CES 2023 for Only $500
Speaker 1: Have you ever heard of electric skates? These are the first electric inline skates from a company called Atmos Gear, and we get to try it out. The only thing is, I dunno how to skate, but um, I guess we'll try it out, right? Speaker 1: I am holding in my hand the motor that goes in the back a little heavy. So [00:00:30] this is definitely gonna be a workout because you gotta lift your foot with all of this. But it's fascinating how this came to be the creator. The inventor was inspired by this when he saw a cartoon as a kid to be able to have electric skates and feel like you're flying. We have electric skateboards, scooters, the one wheel, but we haven't done this yet. This is a brand new product. It's out now, it's $500 and it's a kind of cool concept. I never [00:01:00] learned how to skate. I'm just putting that out there. Has anybody fallen today? Yeah. Speaker 2: Why am I testing this Speaker 1: Out? I dunno how to skate. Speaker 3: This Speaker 1: Is not a smart idea. Flying. Speaker 2: Okay. No, we're done. We're great. Start. How do I go out? Speaker 1: Don't fall on your Speaker 2: Face. Let's Speaker 3: See. Speaker 1: Okay. I think Speaker 2: This is actually [00:01:30] fun. I'm having a fun time until I bust my butt, but I'm having a fun time. Speaker 1: So there's two different versions. One can go 18 miles an hour. One can go 28 miles an hour. I hope to go one mile an hour. You know what I do? I do get it though. Takes a little bit of, uh, Speaker 3: Practice. Speaker 1: This fanny pack is your battery pack and this cord is connected there. So this is gonna give you a little bit of cyst for when you have a long ride ahead of you. Maybe you gotta go uphill. You want a little bit of cyst there [00:02:00] too. So it's kind of like a little bit of you and a little bit of the machine. And it's all a remote control. You have turned yourself into a little remote control. Bridget. That's what, that's what I am. I'm a remote control Bridget now. All right. So the one I tried is heavier than what they're coming out with next. They have a model here that is a lot lighter. It's only about five and a half pounds, so you can [00:02:30] really be whizzing on these interesting times. Let me know what the comments, if you'd give it a try.

