AT&T rolls out 5G, Smash is fastest-selling Switch game

This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. AT&amp;T's 5G network is rolling out this week but only in a dozen US cities. Of course, you won't be able to use a 5G phone on the network just yet because there aren't any release. You can use a 5G mobile hotspot. Some of the cities include Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Weco, Texas. Expect to see 5G phones in the first half of next year. Twitter is deploying an option to view a pure chronological feed with timeline to ios users allowing for the ability to side step the algorithmic timeline which is currently set by default. The much requested feature will find its way to android and web users soon after the holiday. Finally, Nintendo's Super Smash Brothers Ultimate has become the fastest selling game for the Switch console. It's sales surpassing three million copies in just 11 days. The console itself is expected to sell more than 17 million units worldwide in 2019. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]
