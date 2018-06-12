Your video, "AT&T fends off Trump's DoJ fight to block Time Warner merger"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Industry

AT&T fends off Trump's DoJ fight to block Time Warner merger

The verdict is in. AT&T wins. Here's why you should care.
2:33 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for AT&T fends off Trump's DoJ fight to block Time Warner merger.

