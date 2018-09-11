Asus ZenBook S UX391U gives your typing a boost

CNET First Look
There have been a number of premium ultra portables this year with some standout designs and the ASUS Zenbook S UX 391 U does its best to fit right in. At 13 millimeters thick and 2.4 pounds it's the right size if you spend more time working in tight spaces like coffee shops and airport lounges than at a desk. Take it out and open it up. And you'll notice the key design feature that separates it from most of theothers in this category. The display lid lifts the keyboard up fora more comfortable typing angle. It also helps keep your legs and the laptop's eighth gen core i7 processor from getting too hot. Though this isn't the first time we've seen this design, it's still a nice touch. The same goes for the slim bezels around the 4KUHD 13.3 inch touch screen which gives you more screen in less space. For however good the display is though, it doesn't do battery life any favors. Coming in at just under eight and a half hours in our streaming video test. That's certainly not bad for it's size and it does charge quickly via it's USBC thunderbolt ports. In fact, you'll only find USBC ports here but at least Asus includes HDMI and USBA adapters and an attractive laptop sleeve so you're ready for travel. The comfortable backlit keyboard and excellent Windows precision touchpad with its built in fingerprint sensor add to the premium feel. And really for %1500 it should look and feel top notch. The thing is there are premum models from Dell, Acer and HP that are smaller or lighter or Or a better battery life and don't have a body that always seems covered in fingerprints. So it might now be the best in the category but if the price is right, maybe that doesn't matter.