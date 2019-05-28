CNET First Look

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo foreshadows our multiscreen future

Transcript
2019 seems to be turning into the year of the dual screen. But what companies like HP are just coming around. Asus has already marched down to it's second generation. The new flagship ZenBook Pro Duo pairs a 15 inch 4k OLED display, With a second full with IPS touch screen above the keyboard. [UNKNOWN] calls that a screen pad plus technically the laptop has three screens if you count the virtual number pad slash touchpad. But let's not get carried away. This is also updated the smaller screen pads in its standards and book models with screen Pad 2.There're minimally larger panels. Larger by about half an inch along the diagonal. But they consume a lot less power, don't dim when they're unplugged, and have software that's a little more intuitive to use, more like a phone. ZenBook Pro Duo's ScreenPad Plus is definitely the flashier one. It has the same horizontal resolution with this main screen but it's roughly half the depth of the laptop. And it functions just like a second attached screen would with the ability to tile windows on it or vertically expand a single window. You can also use Asus' custom apps, for instance, to save up to four sets of windows to open simultaneously. The Pro Duo incorporates Asus' steepest ergo-lift hinge to date. Seven degrees. That puts the second screen at a more useful angle than if it was just lying flat. Plus, since the new specs go up to a 9th gen i9-HK processor, as well as a GeForce RTX 2060, It probably needs the extra air flow to keep cool. It does have a hot key to switch among the various power profiles. Though it looks sleek, those displays add quite a bit of weight. All told it's about five and a half pounds. ScreenPad 2.0, coming to the entire ZenBook line as well as the VivoBook S line Still functions as a small phone sized second screen. It does get more screen pad apps like Quick Key which are keyboard shortcuts as well as integration with Microsoft Office, there's also a quicker way to toggle between the touch pad and screen functions which is one of the big problems with the first generation.
LaptopsAsus

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Nintendo unveils sleep tracker, Pokemon Go Plus Plus

5:26

You can now use your iPhone to pay for NYC transit rides

1:44

Thoughts on the Apple iPod Touch refresh

3:38

Powerful chipmaker Qualcomm is just too powerful, judge rules

1:48

Google's experiments with silly games could have a serious impact on the future

3:15

Apple will replace faulty MacBook keyboards

4:27

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

3 reasons you need a smart plug

2:02

iOS 13, MacOS 10.15 and MacPro: Everything we’re expecting at WWDC 2019

9:08

Apple's latest patent hints at iPhone 12 feature

6:37

Ferrari's new SF90 Stradale is a 986-horsepower hybrid hypercar

1:36

Apple updates the iPod Touch, iOS Dark Mode leaked

1:13

Thoughts on the Apple iPod Touch refresh

3:38

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo foreshadows our multiscreen future

2:17

Dell XPS 15 and 13 2-in-1 bring OLED and HDR

2:53

Alienware redesigns its thin gaming laptops and offers OLED

1:31

Apple TV app 2019: Everything you need to know

8:07

Amazon's Good Omens cast talks bad bosses and bureaucracy

2:20

Honor 20 Pro packs multiple cameras without the price tag

1:56

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Tips and tricks for the OnePlus 7 Pro

2:03

3 reasons you need a smart plug

2:02

Best dark-mode Android apps to try now

2:18

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose the best one for you

2:44

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49