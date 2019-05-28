Asus ZenBook Pro Duo foreshadows our multiscreen future
Transcript
2019 seems to be turning into the year of the dual screen.
But what companies like HP are just coming around.
Asus has already marched down to it's second generation.
The new flagship ZenBook Pro Duo pairs a 15 inch 4k OLED display, With a second full with IPS touch screen above the keyboard.
[UNKNOWN] calls that a screen pad plus technically the laptop has three screens if you count the virtual number pad slash touchpad.
But let's not get carried away.
This is also updated the smaller screen pads in its standards and book models with screen Pad 2.There're minimally larger panels.
Larger by about half an inch along the diagonal.
But they consume a lot less power, don't dim when they're unplugged, and have software that's a little more intuitive to use, more like a phone.
ZenBook Pro Duo's ScreenPad Plus is definitely the flashier one.
It has the same horizontal resolution with this main screen but it's roughly half the depth of the laptop.
And it functions just like a second attached screen would with the ability to tile windows on it or vertically expand a single window.
You can also use Asus' custom apps, for instance, to save up to four sets of windows to open simultaneously.
The Pro Duo incorporates Asus' steepest ergo-lift hinge to date.
Seven degrees.
That puts the second screen at a more useful angle than if it was just lying flat.
Plus, since the new specs go up to a 9th gen i9-HK processor, as well as a GeForce RTX 2060, It probably needs the extra air flow to keep cool.
It does have a hot key to switch among the various power profiles.
Though it looks sleek, those displays add quite a bit of weight.
All told it's about five and a half pounds.
ScreenPad 2.0, coming to the entire ZenBook line as well as the VivoBook S line Still functions as a small phone sized second screen.
It does get more screen pad apps like Quick Key which are keyboard shortcuts as well as integration with Microsoft Office, there's also a quicker way to toggle between the touch pad and screen functions which is one of the big problems with the first generation.