Asus' new RT-AC86U router just raised the bar

With top speeds and added features for gaming, security and network prioritization, the new Asus AC2900 router is an affordable must-have for your home network.
[MUSIC] I dare you to find something wrong with ASUS RT-AC86U router. Okay, so maybe you can't mount it to your wall and it's only dual band. But it's speed and customization options are unmatched. Especially for the price. For $200 you get an AC 2900 Class Router. With MU-MIMO, gaming centric software, security for all your connected devices, USB 3.1 for fast printing and storage, and traffic prioritization to keep everything running smoothly. Setting up this router was super easy and the ASUSWRT firmware is a beast. With tons of options for customization. It's a networking expert's dream. But Asus also made it easy for novice users by providing helpful tips throughout the menu. And, as a bonus, this router features AI protection from [UNKNOWN] which monitors your network and secures your devices from malware and viruses. Gamers will love this router because of it's one click game prioritization mode and a free trial of gamers private network powered by what the fast. Which helps reduce latency by efficiently routing game packets. You know what you're gonna love most about this router? It actually had near gigabit speeds, and it even had a strong signal at long distances between rooms. So you shouldn't have any problems in a multi-storey home. Overall, the ASUS RT-AC86U is one of the best routers I've tested. It has tons of features that everyone will enjoy, and it's affordable. So I highly recommend it to anyone looking to complete their home network. [MUSIC]
Asus AC2900 dual-band Wi-Fi router (RT-AC86U)

CNET Editors' Rating

 Outstanding
At $200, the Asus RT-AC86U is one of the best all-around routers. It has all the latest features, including extra security for all of your devices. This router should maximize your bandwidth and keep your home network running smoothly.
$199.99 to $209.48
