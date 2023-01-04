Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023 5:42 Watch Now

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023

Jan 4, 2023 Laptops

Speaker 1: All right, and now let's look at the flagship of our business focused ASUS expert book series for 2023. Who could forget the mind Bendingly lightweight expert book B nine aligning with our corporate vision for sustainability. The 2022 BKK was our first carbon neutral business laptop and the first business laptop with an IS O carbon footprint report. The 2023 expert book B nine takes it a step further with a brand new lithium magnesium manufacturing process that [00:00:30] results in increased rigidity while reducing waste by 29% and requiring only a fraction of the energy further reducing its impact on the environment. It remains one of the lightest 14 inch business laptops in the world, lighter than most 13 inch laptops on the market. But it gets some very welcome upgrades, making it the perfect companion for executives and business travelers. Despite its lightweight, it doesn't compromise on anything. Speaker 1: Durability, performance, connectivity, and enterprise grade [00:01:00] security. The 2023 B nine O ad gets a notably larger CRISPR and more vibrant 16 by 10 Q HD O ad display with a luxurious 90% screen to body ratio. From monitoring business performance against objectives to measure your success, to looking at market intelligence reports and infographics. Everything is crisp and clear and you can expect any business proposal to be instantly approved when presenting it on this dazzling display. And [00:01:30] thanks to its extremely low blue light emissions, you'll feel fresh and can deliver 110% all the time. This spacious Olet panel is something other business laptops simply won't be able to compete with. It's an almost unfair advantage to tackle business challenges. You need an ultra powerful laptop that keeps a cool head under pressure just like you. Thanks to a 13th gen Intel processor, you can expect a significant performance boost. Speaker 1: But in typical ASOS fashion, this wasn't enough for us. This is our [00:02:00] expert book flagship. After all, we completely reworked the internal layout and cooling system. It now features an additional fan, which enables a 36% higher T D P providing robust performance in one of the slimmest and lightest laptops on the market. And at 28 decibels in whisper mode, it literally is whisper quiet, perfect for when you really need to focus. Lightweight and durability are the key for business travelers so you can shift to a different workplace smoothly manufactured [00:02:30] entirely from magnesium, lithium, the lightest metal alloy on the planet, the expert book Benign is not just one of the lightest 14 inch business laptops, but it doesn't trade in weight for robustness. It passed all the 810 H US military test. We threw at it guaranteeing that the extra vote benign is ready for every bump on the road. A full set of IO ports is a must-have for every executive. That's why the extra vote benign comes with a complete set of ports for all your IO needs on Speaker 2: The the go. And thanks [00:03:00] to our sim Pro doc two, the B nine turns into probably the smallest and lightest office setup with every port you could possibly want. The Touch pad two received a major upgrade and covers almost half of the palm rest on the 2023 version, giving it a more modern and premium look and feel. Enterprise grade security ensures the highest level of data, confidentiality and privacy thanks to an improved webcam, speakers and microphone array. It's perfect for highly mobile work environments [00:03:30] and frequent traveling. Alright, let me sum it all up. Thanks to its larger, beautiful, 16 by 10 ole displayed significant performance boost and super lightweight lithium alloy. Their 2023 [inaudible] is an incredibly powerful 14 inch laptop in the mind. Bendingly lightweights 13 inch chassis. Next up, let's have a look at our Chromebook lineup. As you can see, we offer a quite a diverse range of Chromebooks targeted towards different audiences, business education, or just regular end [00:04:00] users. Speaker 2: While some of these are already EP verified today, all Chromebooks released in 2023 will be verified as eped silver or even gold. This aligns with our commitment to a circular economy, adopt environmentally friendly materials and exceed the energy star efficiency standard. And at cs, we're going to add one more model to the lineup. A beautiful all white 14 inch cloud gaming Chromebook, the Aus Chromebook vibe, CX 34 flip. So [00:04:30] what is a cloud gaming Chromebook? Compared to a regular Chromebook, you get a more premium 16 by 10, 1 44 hertz high refresh rate display, which is more than twice as fast compared to regular Chromebook panels. You also get an improved anti ghosting keyboard and a supersize touch bed. And yes, you can surf the RGB Rainbow on it because gaming. Last but not least, you get the best possible wifi on the market. A premium top of the line Intel wifi six E adaptor, that's several times faster [00:05:00] than the wifi five and most Chromebooks on the market. Speaker 2: Thanks to GForce S. Now you can jump straight into the action with over a thousand titles. No downloads, no installs, but the vibe CX 34 Flip is not just great for gaming, it's the ultimate Chromebook for work play and everything in between. Thanks to its 360 degree flip hinge and the Garage Stylist, it's extremely versatile. Alright, so to sum it all up, thanks to the included free off charge three month subscription [00:05:30] to GForce Now and the free gaming mouse. You effectively get a bunch of free upgrades. The better panel, the keyboard, and the wifi are essentially free upgrades from Google and Aus, depending on how you do the math.