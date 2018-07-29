Your video, "Asus' cheap Tuf Gaming FX504 laptop is just enough"
Asus' cheap Tuf Gaming FX504 laptop is just enough

A durable keyboard and decent gaming specs will get through a battle royale, but there are better entry-level options.
The ASUS TUF Gaming FX504 follows the same recipe as other entry-level gaming laptops. But it's a couple ingredients shy of a good deal. It certainly looks the part with its black chassis and red accents along with its red backlit keyboard that ASUS says is ultra-durable. And it's cushy too so long typing and gaming sessions won't tire you out as fast. On the other hand the display on this $700 entry model is pure disappointment with poor contrasting off angle viewing and muted colors. Pricier tough configurations offer better displays, but so do models from Dell and Acer at this models price, you can always connect and external display and other peripherals Course but again it doesn't have all that others offer like USBC or an SD card slot which is od with the entire right side open. As for performance, the in-video G force GTX 1050 GPU inside Offers good enough gaming performance for old and new games at medium settings. But overall system performance is held back some by Asus's choice of a hybrid hard drive. But at least you can crack open the bottom and add more storage and Memory on your own. In the end, this tough Gaming FX504 has just enough to make it worth considering for entry level gaming, but not enough to make it an easy choice at its price. [BLANK_AUDIO]

