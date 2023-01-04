Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes
Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes
3:47
Watch Now

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes

Laptops
Speaker 1: Once again, Asus brings, its a game to c e s. There are the usual refreshes, but scattered among them are some particularly notable new updates. Acer added a laptop with a spatial lab's glasses, free 3D screen several years ago for its concept D mobile workstation line. And now ASUS is catching up with its own 3D panel. Aus says O LED's high contrast and fast pixel response time promises less crosstalk and ghosting. In other words, you get [00:00:30] visibly CRISPR 3D rendering when compared to the I P S panels used by asr. It's designed to work with all common 3D formats. Speaker 1: The panel itself is a 3.2 K, 120 hertz model. ASUS has been using for some of its current model notebooks, but the 3D is done by a bonding, a micro lens layer to it. That's a lens for each pixel in the panel. And then they combine it with eye tracking so it knows how to [00:01:00] orient the object. In the early model, we got a chance to see the eye tracking didn't work quite as smoothly as it needs to. It was taking too long to lock, but Asus doesn't expect to release it until at least the second quarter of 2023. They're also working on the ability to track multiple viewers. The display will be available on the company's pro art studio book mobile workstation, but you'll also be able to add it as an option for the consumer creator focused vivo book Pro. It'll cost you an extra [00:01:30] 500 bucks. Speaker 1: The Zen Book 14 x is getting a slightly bigger screen, and the single screen Zen Book Pro 14 will gain a 14 and a half inch, 120 Hertz, 1440 P Ola display. Because you know, smaller bezzles, A Zen book will also debut ASO's new coding process, which uses plasma ization. The company says it's more expensive, but better for the environment. On the inside, it's Big Brother. The 16 X is a bit different as well. ASOS worked with Intel on [00:02:00] a custom CPU package for the new mobile core I nine, which integrates the memory that makes it smaller and leaves more space for the gpu, and ostensibly enables the CPU to hit higher clock speeds. More space for the GPU can mean better cooling too, which in turn allows for more powerful chips or being able to run a given chip at a faster speed. Some of its laptops will also get an updated antimicrobial coating called Wait for It Antimicrobial Plus, which [00:02:30] essentially has an increased density of ionic silver, the particles which do the dirty work and ASUS plans to bring Olet options down to its vivo book. Speaker 1: Go Line. Samsung's LED panels, which predominate in laptop screens are designed with blue light suppression baked right in. And I've seen manufacturers find novel ways to show the effectiveness of blue light blocking. ASISs decide to go with a custom created band pass filter. Brighter areas when viewed through [00:03:00] the filter are the regions with more blue light getting through. You'll also see the companies dial in one form or another, expanded to more laptops and with increased programmability. Bigger touch pads too. With more haptic clicks though, in order to increase the size, in some cases they had to get rid of the extra buttons. An ASO's creator hub, which has been part of the software bundled with the pro art models, lets you create custom launch profiles for applications like Photoshop and handle color [00:03:30] management, and that'll be rolled out to the rest of the company's laptops as well. And all this is just a fraction of ASO's announcement show. You can find our complete coverage of the Monette.

Up Next

Asus Reveals Hands-Free 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision
hands-free-3d-00-02-50-02-still098

Up Next

Asus Reveals Hands-Free 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023
asus-ces-laptops-00-00-22-15-still097

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023
ces23-hisense-laser

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023

Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES
ces23-hisense-miniled

Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES

Meet Aeo, a Helper Robot That Can Actually Help Us
img-0074

Meet Aeo, a Helper Robot That Can Actually Help Us

Watch Everything Announced at LG's CES Event
thumb

Watch Everything Announced at LG's CES Event

Hisense Announces 110-Inch ULED X TV at CES
hisense-reveals-uled-x-110-inch

Hisense Announces 110-Inch ULED X TV at CES

Get Cozy, or Dark, With New Custom Keycap Drops From Hyper-X and HP
hx3d

Get Cozy, or Dark, With New Custom Keycap Drops From Hyper-X and HP

Displace TV Is A Wireless TV You Can Hang On Your Window
displacethumb1

Displace TV Is A Wireless TV You Can Hang On Your Window

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes
asus-ces-2023-00-00-43-13-still107

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes

Asus Reveals Hands-Free 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision
hands-free-3d-00-02-50-02-still098

Asus Reveals Hands-Free 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023
asus-ces-laptops-00-00-22-15-still097

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023
ces23-hisense-laser

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023

Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES
ces23-hisense-miniled

Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES

Meet Aeo, a Helper Robot That Can Actually Help Us
img-0074

Meet Aeo, a Helper Robot That Can Actually Help Us

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle
tesla-semi-00-02-40-12-still001

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit