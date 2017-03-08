Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Asus' 17-inch ROG Strix fills your basic gaming needs... and then some: CNET First Look
Its GTX 1050 Ti graphics can play games new and old, but it's the laptop's extra features that give it an edge on the competition.
Asus Rog Strix GL 753 is part of the first crop of gaming laptops running at 4 gigs GeForce GTX1050TI graphics card. One of Nvidia's new entry level cards using it's past architecture. The card doesn't meet the needs for VR, but playing modern games at full HD resolution, that it can do. With the Strix you're getting the 1050 Ti Kaby Lake quad core Intel(R) Core(TM) i7 processor, 16 GB of memory and a 256 GB SSD Plus a terabyte hard drive. And this nice full HD matte finish 7.3 inch display with wide viewing angles, all for about $1,300. Outside of the components, what you're Paying for here are extras like Isuzu's Game Center for control over the hardware, including fan speeds and it's keyboard with its four-zone RGB LED backlighting and scissor switch keys. A quality keyboard usually gets cut from entry-level models, so it's nice to have one here, even if its number pad is oddly small for the laptop size. The plastic and metal body makes it a little lighter and it doesn't get as hot as slimmer 17-inch laptops. It's still a big laptop, though that means there's room for an optical drive, an Ethernet jack, and other ports, including a faster Gen 1 Type-C USB and an SD card slot. Performance is solid for gaming and day-to-day stuff, but don't expect long battery life with this configuration. Overall the Strix GL753 is a very good package but it's worth hunting around if you wanna spend less or get more graphics power for its price. [MUSIC]