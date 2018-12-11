TV and Movies

Aquaman keeps the DC comeback afloat

Transcript
[MUSIC] Aquaman feels a bit like sink or swing for DC. Some of their more recent movies have been rather dry affairs. But after Wonder Woman successfully charted a new course, here comes Aquaman hoving into view with another splashy Success. Yes, Aquaman is an enormously entertaining aquatic epic, combining swashbuckling action with a sea-faring sense of humor, inventive visuals, and Game of Thrones style [UNKNOWN] Fantastic fantasy. Jason Momoa is Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. A hulking man mountain who both drinks like a fish and then talks to fish. Moamo's over the shoulder smolder and genial jokes keeps things light as he's dragged into an argument between the world families of Atlantis. When his airer half brother Patrick Wilson tries to start a new world war The time has come for Atlantis to rise again. [SOUND] There's treasure maps, there's sea monsters, there's vast battles beween undersea armies. It's like Lord of the Rings with more fish. Cod of the Rings, wait, no, Bream of Thrones. In the hands of director James Wan, Aquaman is gleefully visually inventive, filled with sweeping, long, fake fights and spectacular seascapes. The seafaring silliness is anchored by watertight casting. I particularly enjoyed the sight of Dolph Lundgren and William Dafoe being very serious about matters of Atlantean sovereignty, while bobbing about on giant neon Seahorses. If anything, Aquaman himself gets a bit lost in the switching of the other characters who are driving the plot. But they've [UNKNOWN] on a sea monster making any criticism just a drop in the ocean. Aquaman is a charming, funny, spectacular, and rousing comic book adventure, so dive in! What are you doing? [CROSSTALK] [SOUND] She never parachute. [INAUDIBLE]. You gotta love him. Yahoo!
TV and MoviesCultureDC ComicsTime WarnerBatman

