Apps to enhance your green thumb

Whether or not you have a green thumb, a new crop of apps can help you find success in your garden. Here are some of CNET's recommendations. If a lawn is the focus of your garden, the free download My Lawn will help you create a custom lawn care plan for year round watering and fertilizing. My Lawn was develope by the Scott's Miracle Grow Company, so there's strong recommendations to buy their products. The free Gardening Companion app turns your phone into a pocket resource for your garden, it has thousands of articles, guides, even a space for tracking your own plans. For even more customization Gardenate provides monthly planting a caring tips based on climate zones. The $1.50 app also lets you keep a plant journal to record the specifics of your garden, and it'll even remind you when it's time to water and harvest Imagine a social network for plant lovers, the free app Growit aims to deliver just that. Connect with other gardeners in your area, share plant photos, get help with species identification and exchange growing tips. In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi with c|net for CBS news.
