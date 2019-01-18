Apps for meeting people

How To Video

Transcript
[MUSIC] Let's face it it's hard to make new friends as an adult between work and family there is no time here are a few apps you can download that will help direct you toward like minded people Bumble BFF is the plutonic version of the popular dating site it works in a very similar way where you upload photos and create a profile Peruse other profiles in your area and, if you match up, you have 24 hours to contact that person to begin a conversation. Hey! Vina markets itself as the Tinder for building female friendships. Based on the results of a quiz and basic information about yourself, the app will match you with women in a similar stage of life with the same interests. Swipe right if you're interested in learning more. And finally, Patook is so intent on facilitating platonic relationships that it advertises its top-of-the-line flirt detector, and says it will block users who violate the rules. The app does allow you to post discussions amongst local users to start conversations to find more similarities. In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS news.
