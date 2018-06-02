Your video, "Apple's WWDC plans, Fallout 76 announced"
Apple's WWDC plans, Fallout 76 announced

This week's most important news stories include speculation about Apple's WWDC plans, Imgur's pivot to video and the announcement of Bethesda's Fallout 76.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week. Apple is holding its Worldwide Developers Conference next week. According to a report from Bloomberg, the conference will highlight software, a new feature in iOS will help users see time they'd spent on their devices, this is similar to a new Dashboard feature from Android that Google Introduced recently as well. The report also says Apple will show off new augmented reality tools for iPads and iPhones. [MUSIC] According to TechCrunch, imaging GIF hosting giant Imgur is opening its doors to video which it hopes will lead the site to its being profitable. Which it expects to be later this year. 250 million users visit and upload to the mega-popular hosting service each month. And finally, Fallout 76 is the official title of the next installment of Bethesda's post-apocalyptic blockbuster franchise. The company announced the game on its Twitch channel, with a teaser trailer leaving fans speculating on the games setting and genre. Clue suggests West Virginia or Pennsylvania as possible locations and also a potential shift away from single player to a multiplayer or online format. The company will likely offer more details about Fallout 76 at its E3 press event later this month. You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

