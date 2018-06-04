Your video, "Apple's WWDC kicks off, Facebook shared data with phone makers"
Apple's WWDC kicks off, Facebook shared data with phone makers

Today's major tech stories include Facebook giving Apple and Samsung access to user data and Apple's developer conference kicking off in California.
This is C Net and here are the stories that matter right now. [MUSIC] An extensive report by The New York Times suggest that Facebook reach agreements with at least 60 different device makers, including Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and BlackBerry to provide access to a large amount of user data. This include the information about user's friends. Facebook published a block paste on Sunday disagreeing with the [UNKNOWN]. It defended the decade on program saying it gave device make it access to software only say they can build versions of Facebook that were worked on different phones or or operating systems. Microsoft had agreed to acquire GitHub, a popular website where people store and share software code [UNKNOWN] in Sunday A purchase price wasn't revealed, but GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in 2015. The site hosts 27 million software developers working on 18 million repositories of code. A deal may be announced publically on Monday. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off in California today. Running for the next five days, the conference is expected to highlight the company's latest and greatest software with no hardware announcement suspected. Apple is expected to unveil its latest mobile software, iOS 12, and show off new [UNKNOWN] reality tools by iPads and iPhones. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Stores. [BLANK_AUDIO]

